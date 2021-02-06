College basketball: Cade Cunningham, No. 24 Oklahoma State top No. 6 Texas

STILLWATER, Okla. — Cade Cunningham scored five of his 19 points in the second overtime, including a contested three-pointer with 1:33 left, to help No. 24 Oklahoma State beat sixth-ranked Texas 75-67 on Saturday.

Keylan Boone led the Cowboys with 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, including two in the second overtime after Cunningham,

one of the nation’s top freshmen, had staked Oklahoma State to a 74-67 lead with the three-pointer and two free throws.

“I knew watching Kalib last year that he had great potential,” Cunningham said. “Now he’s not thinking as much and just playing. He’s is one of the best big men in the Big 12 now. He really is.”

Avery Anderson added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys (12-5, 5-5 Big 12).

Advertisement

“We didn’t shoot it great, but we played with a lot of determination and fire, which we didn’t do the other night at TCU,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said.

Andrew Jones had 17 points and Courtney Ramey 13 for the Longhorns (11-5, 5-4), who shot just 25% from the field (20 for 79) and had 21 turnovers. They hung around by forcing Oklahoma State into 35% shooting, grabbing 22 offensive rebounds and coming up with 18 steals and six blocks.

Cunningham made just five of 22 shots from the field and committed six turnovers in the physical contest.

Advertisement

“He’s a 19-year-old and still figuring it out,” Boynton said. “I’d love for him to make the right play every time. ... Texas’ length bothered him some, but he stuck with it.”

Said Texas coach Shaka Smart: “We played hard and for the most part got pretty decent shots. We obviously didn’t make many. Give OSU credit, but we had 21 turnovers. That’s 21 possessions where you don’t even have a chance to get a shot up.”



No. 5 Houston 112, Our Lady of the Lake 46

HOUSTON — Cameron Tyson made a school-record 10 three-pointers on his way to a career-high 32 points, and Houston rolled to a victory over the NAIA’s Our Lady of the Lake.

Coming off an 82-73 loss to East Carolina on Wednesday, the Cougars (16-2) left little doubt against the overmatched Saints (1-4), jumping out to a big lead by halftime.

Advertisement

Tyson, who scored 20 in the first half, beat his previous career high of 31 points against Tulane on Jan. 28.

Houston shot 55% from the field, including 15 of 31 on three-pointers. Tramon Mark added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Jamal Shead had 20 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and eight steals.

Jordan Embry scored nine points for OLLU (1-4), which shot 25% from the field.



No. 9 Oklahoma 79, Iowa State 72

NORMAN, Okla. — Elijah Harkless scored a season-high 19 points, and Oklahoma sent Iowa State to its seventh straight loss.

Advertisement

Austin Reaves, who missed the previous two games while in COVID-19 protocols, had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Brady Manek, who returned to the starting lineup for the first time since being out with COVID-19, had nine points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Sooners (12-5, 7-4 Big 12). Umoja Gibson added 18 points for Oklahoma, which bounced back from a close loss at No. 10 Texas Tech.

Rasir Bolton scored 21 points and surpassed 1,000 career points for the Cyclones (2-11, 0-8), who haven’t won since Dec. 20.

Advertisement

No. 18 Missouri 68, No. 10 Alabama 65

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dru Smith had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Missouri held off a frantic rally at the end to hand Alabama its first conference loss.

The Tigers were up by 20 with less than six minutes remaining, but their only points after that came on four free throws.

Herb Jones had two chances to give the Crimson Tide the lead in the final 20 seconds, but he missed a layup and had another try blocked by Mitchell Smith.

Kobe Brown added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (13-3, 6-3 Southeastern Conference), and Mark Smith finished with 12 points.

Advertisement

Jaden Shackelford scored 15 to lead Alabama (15-5, 10-1 SEC).



No. 12 Illinois 75, No. 19 Wisconsin 60

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 23 points, Ayo Dosunmu added 21, and Illinois beat Wisconsin in a key Big Ten Conference matchup.

Dosunmu also had 12 rebounds and 12 assists for only the third triple-double in school history. Cockburn had 14 rebounds and recorded his eighth double-double in nine games for the Illini (13-5, 9-3).

D’Mitrik Trice scored 19 points and Nate Reuvers added 11 for the Badgers (14-6, 8-5).

Advertisement

Illinois outrebounded Wisconsin 46-18.



No. 13 Texas Tech 73, Kansas State 62

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Mac McClung scored 23 points, and Texas Tech beat Kansas State.

McClung, the Big 12’s leading scorer, is averaging 25 points in his last four road games and capped off the game with a breakaway dunk in the final minute to put away Kansas State.

Kevin McCullar added 15 points and Kyler Edwards had 13 for the Red Raiders (14-5, 6-4 Big 12).

Advertisement

Mike McGuirl and Nijel Pack led the way for the Wildcats (5-15, 1-10) with 16 points each, and Kaosi Ezeagu had 10. Kansas State has lost 10 straight games.



No. 14 Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 66

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser scored 10 of his 23 points during a key second-half stretch, and Virginia pulled away from Pittsburgh.

Hauser, Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae all hit back-to-back three-pointers in a 23-9 surge that turned a 36-all game into a 59-45 lead for the Cavaliers (13-3, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Woldetensae had 14 points and Huff finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Virginia has won nine of its last 10, all against ACC competition.

Advertisement

Justin Champagnie led the Panthers (9-6, 5-5) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 15 Creighton 71, Marquette 68

MILWAUKEE — Christian Bishop scored 14 points, and Creighton withstood a late comeback, denying a three-pointer in the final seconds.

Marquette (9-10, 5-8 Big East) trailed by 12 in the second half but rallied as D.J. Carton sank two three-pointers in the final minute. Carton’s final three cut Creighton’s lead to 70-68 with 35.9 seconds remaining.

Advertisement

Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski made one free throw but missed the second with 23.7 seconds left, giving Marquette one last chance.

Carton couldn’t get open for a tying three as Shereef Mitchell guarded him closely. Koby McEwen missed a contested three-point attempt in the closing seconds for the Golden Eagles.

Creighton (14-5, 10-4) bounced back after getting upset 86-79 at home by Georgetown on Wednesday night. The Bluejays also earned a measure of revenge against Marquette, which won 89-84 at Creighton on Dec. 14.

Carton scored 16 points, Jamal Cain had 14 and Theo John added 10 for Marquette.

Advertisement

No. 16 Virginia Tech 60, Miami 76 (OT)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds remaining in overtime and Hunter Cattoor added two late free throws for the Hokies.

Justyn Mutts scored 22 points and Keve Aluma finished with 16 points for Virginia Tech (14-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Cattoor, who had 14 points, forced the overtime with a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 74. The basket erased Isaiah Wong’s go-ahead three-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining for Miami.

Wong and Elija Olaniyi scored 19 points each for the Hurricanes (7-11, 3-10). Kameron McGusty added 18 points.

Advertisement

No. 17 West Virginia 91, No. 23 Kansas 79

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Miles McBride scored a career-high 29 points, Taz Sherman had a career-best 25, and West Virginia beat Kansas.

The Mountaineers (13-5, 6-3 Big 12) never trailed and got off to a good start in a challenging stretch in which they will play six straight opponents that are currently ranked.

Kansas (12-7, 6-5) lost its fifth straight road game. The Jayhawks couldn’t rely on a barrage of three-pointers as they did in beating West Virginia at home on Dec. 22 — they were seven of 20 from long distance Saturday.

McBride also had seven rebounds and eight assists. Derek Culver had 19 points and nine rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Advertisement

No. 24 Purdue 75, Northwestern 70

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to provide the energy for Purdue.

Zach Edey had 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Boilermakers won for the sixth time in eight games. Purdue (13-7, 8-5 Big Ten) also has won nine straight in the series for the first time since 1994-98.

Boilermakers coach Matt Painter celebrated his 350th career win and victory No. 175 in Big Ten play.

Advertisement

Pete Nance finished with 20 points and Chase Audige had 18 points to lead the Wildcats (6-10, 3-9) , who have lost nine straight.



No. 25 Drake 80, Valparaiso 77

VALPARAISO, Ind. — ShanQuan Hemphill scored 18 points, including a dunk that jump started a late 11-0 run, as Drake held off Valparaiso.

The Bulldogs (18-0, 9-0 Missouri Valley), who trailed by 10 points in the second half, are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the country.

Drake’s 11-0 run turned a four-point deficit into a 76-69 lead with less than a minute remaining. The Crusaders (6-12, 3-6) were held scoreless for more than four minutes during the run.

Advertisement

Sheldon Edwards scored a game-high 20 points to lead Valparaiso.



Oregon 86, Washington 74

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Omoruyi scored 25 points, and Oregon used 12 three-pointers and dominant rebounding to take a victory over Washington despite the Ducks missing their leading scorer.

Chris Duarte (17.8 points per game) sat out after injuring his right ankle in a loss to Washington State on Thursday. The Ducks (10-4, 5-3 Pac-12) were also without starting forward Eric Williams (12.3) for the second straight game because of COVID-19 protocols.

Omoruyi, the only Duck to start all 14 games, hit double figures for the 13th time. Jalen Terry made five three-pointers and finished with a career-high 15 points. Will Richardson, who played in his first game this season on Thursday after recovering from a thumb injury, added 19. That trio combined to make 11 of 17 from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

The Huskies’ Quade Green scored 21 of 23 points in the second half, his two free throws with a minute left accounting for the final margin. Marcus Tsohonis added 15 points and Nate Roberts 13 for Washington (3-14, 2-10), which has lost three in a row.



Oregon State 68, Washington State 66

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Ethan Thompson scored all 12 of his points in the final 8:37 to help Oregon State pull away for a win over Washington State.

Thompson scored on a driving layup with one minute left, passing Dave Gambee (1,468 points, 1955-58) for 10th place in career points at Oregon State. That basket gave the Beavers (10-7, 6-5 Pac-12) a five-point lead, and Thompson added a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left to cap an 11-0 run at 66-58.

The Cougars cut the deficit to two with an 8-2 run, and Isaac Bonton intentionally missed a free-throw attempt with three seconds left to give his teammates a chance for a putback, but Warith Alatishe grabbed the rebound for Oregon State to secure the win.

Advertisement

Jarod Lucas added 12 points and Zach Reichle scored 11 for Oregon State.

Ryan Rapp had 15 points and DJ Rodman scored 14, both career highs for the Cougars (11-8, 4-8). Efe Abogidi and Noah Williams added 12 points apiece. Washington State’s Dishon Jackson left the game and did not return with a left ankle injury suffered early in the second half.