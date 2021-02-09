College basketball: No. 14 West Virginia sweeps No. 7 Texas Tech

Sean McNeil scored a career-high 26 points and No. 14 West Virginia finished a regular-season sweep of seventh-ranked Texas Tech with an 82-71 victory over the Red Raiders on Tuesday night.

The Mountaineers (14-5, 7-3 Big 12) won their third consecutive game and ended a four-game skid in Lubbock 15 days after a thrilling 88-87 win at home when Miles McBride hit the go-ahead jumper in the final seconds.

McNeil was 5 of 7 from 3-point range, including one with the shot clock about to expire late in the second half.

McBride scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half coming off a career-best 31 points in a win over Kansas.

Mac McClung scored 17 points before fouling out for the Red Raiders (14-6, 6-5), who saw a three-game winning streak end a day after reaching their highest ranking of the season.



No. 11 Alabama 81, South Carolina 78

John Petty Jr. scored 20 points and Alabama held off South Carolina to bounce back from its first Southeastern Conference loss of the season.

The Crimson Tide (16-5, 11-1 SEC) were off to their best league start in 65 years before falling to 10th-ranked Missouri this past Saturday.

Justin Minaya cut South Carolina’s deficit to 79-78 with 2 seconds left, but James Rojas was quickly fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.

AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks (5-8, 3-6) with 21 points, making five 3-pointers.



No. 13 Texas 80, Kansas State 77

Andrew Jones scored 24 points and Texas held off Kansas State.

Greg Brown added 17 points and Courtney Ramey had 14 for the Longhorns (12-5, 6-4 Big 12), who snapped a three-game skid.

Mike McGuirl missed a 3-point attempt from half court in the waning seconds for the Wildcats (5-16, 1-11), who have lost 11 straight.

Nijel Pack scored 22 points and McGuirl had 18 for the Wildcats.



No. 19 Creighton 63, Georgetown 48

Christian Bishop scored 17 points and Creighton capitalized on Georgetown’s worst shooting performance in a decade.

Creighton (15-5, 11-4 Big East) avenged an 86-79 home loss to the Hoyas last Wednesday and won for the fifth time in six games.

Georgetown shot 27.6%, its worst mark since making 25% of its field goals in a loss to Cincinnati on Feb. 23, 2011.

Ballock had 14 points and had four of the Bluejays’ six 3-pointers.

Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas (5-10, 3-7) with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

