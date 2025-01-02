High school basketball: Wednesday’s scores for boys’ and girls’ games
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
Santa Clarita Christian 64, Valley Torah 63
Ventura 69, Foothill Tech 45
GIRLS
Cypress 51, Millikan 41
