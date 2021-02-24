Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

UCLA adds two historically Black FCS schools to football schedule for the first time

The main gate of the Rose Bowl at dusk
UCLA will host Alabama State in 2022 and North Carolina Central in 2023 at the Rose Bowl.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

UCLA is breaking with one tradition and starting another in scheduling its first football games against two historically Black universities, a move that will end its long run of having never played a Football Championship Subdivision school.

The Bruins added Alabama State to their 2022 schedule and North Carolina Central to their 2023 schedule, with both games slated to take place at the Rose Bowl. Each team’s nationally recognized band will perform at the game.

“Adding two HBCUs [historically Black colleges and universities] to our football schedule is special,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond, whose late mother, Virginia, graduated from North Carolina Central, said in a statement. “It’s exciting to give our student-athletes and fans a new experience and to bring a little bit of the South to Southern California.”

Alabama State’s band, called the Mighty Marching Hornets, was featured in Beyonce’s Netflix concert film “Homecoming” and has previously performed in the Rose Parade. North Carolina Central’s band, known as the Sound Machine Marching Band, has also appeared in the Rose Parade as well as other showcases.

Advertisement

UCLA Sports

UCLA hires San Jose State’s Ryan Gunderson as new quarterbacks coach

UCLA logo

UCLA Sports

UCLA hires San Jose State’s Ryan Gunderson as new quarterbacks coach

San Jose State’s Ryan Gunderson will take over as UCLA quarterbacks coach under head coach Chip Kelly.

The games replace UCLA’s previously scheduled series with Michigan, which backed out of its contract with the Bruins in 2019.

USC nearly made a similar move to schedule a FCS school for the first time in its history, temporarily adding UC Davis to its schedule before new athletic director Mike Bohn reversed course and opted to have the Trojans play San Jose State instead. Once UCLA plays Alabama State on Sept. 10, 2022, USC and Notre Dame will become the only Football Bowl Subdivision schools to have never played an FCS opponent.

UCLA’s 2021 nonconference schedule starts Aug. 28 at the Rose Bowl against Hawaii, followed by home games against Louisiana State on Sept. 4 and Fresno State on Sept. 18.

SportsUCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement