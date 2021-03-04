Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel launch new media company for women

Sue Bird’s most recent WNBA Championship was watched by 444,000 people. Even though this is a significant increase in viewership over previous years, it’s a number that pales in comparison to LeBron James’ NBA title, which garnered 7.5 million pairs of eyes. It’s no secret that women receive less coverage than men in the sports world. Research says that only 4% of all sports media coverage goes to women’s sports.

In light of that, the Seattle Storm legend has teamed up with fellow superstars Alex Morgan, Simone Manuel and Chloe Kim to elevate women in sports on their own terms. It comes in the form of a new media company called Togethxr, which was unveiled Tuesday via social media. The company’s official statement puts an emphasis on changing the narrative and giving back to future generations. The brand, pronounced “together,” also reads “to get her.”

“There’s never been a place dedicated to her story,” the statement says. “A place that saw her in a way others did not. A place that heard her and elevated her voice. And gave her shoulders to stand on. We got tired of waiting for someone to build it. So we did.”

The founders have eight Olympic gold medals between them and have each broken barriers in their respective sport. In 2016, Manuel became the first Black woman to win a gold medal in swimming. Bird is in the top 10 in three categories in WNBA history and is one of 10 players to have four championships. Kim became the youngest athlete to win a Winter X Games gold medal when she did so in 2015 at the age of 14 and, in the 2018 Olympic Games, became the first woman ever to land back to back 1080s. Morgan was the No.1 overall pick in the Women’s Professional Soccer League and won two World Cups before playing with the Tottenham Spurs after giving birth to her first child.

Through their content, Togethxr will explore many aspects of womanhood as the promotional materials incorporate family, fashion and music. The first series is “Fenom” and will follow the life of rising boxer Chantel “Chicanita” Navarro. It’s slated to premiere on YouTube on March 10.