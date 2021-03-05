Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Patrick Mahomes has no words for Drake mentioning him on new song

Football players on the field
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the Rams on Nov. 19.
(Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)
By Victoria Hernandez
Share

The latest athlete to be name-dropped by rap superstar Drake is none other than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The reference comes on “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” a part of Drake’s surprise EP “Scary Hours 2,” which was released Thursday night.

On the track, Drake raps, “Patty Mahomes ‘bout to fall short a couple hunnid/Signed, sealed, delivered.../She witnessed me sign off on some undeniable numbers,” saying that the Super Bowl champion’s record contract is still not enough for him.

Sports

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs agree to richest contract in sports history: $503 million

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Sports

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs agree to richest contract in sports history: $503 million

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to a 10-year contract extension worth up to $503 million.

In July, Mahomes signed a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million. He’s guaranteed $477 million of that money. It surpassed the $426.5-million deal Angels center fielder Mike Trout signed a year before as the richest contract in sports history.

Advertisement

Mahomes took to Twitter to respond to the lyrics with a simple GIF. It’s a clip from Drake’s “Popstar” video where the rapper is inundated with messages from DJ Khaled to make the visual for the song. The rapper looks at his phone, speechless in his frustration.

Last month, Mahomes tried to join an elite club of quarterbacks who have won Super Bowls in consecutive seasons. However, his efforts were thwarted by Tom Brady and his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they won Super Bowl LV 31-9. Brady now has seven Super Bowl titles, the most of any quarterback in NFL history and more than any other franchise.

SportsMusic
Victoria Hernandez

Victoria Hernandez is a writer who has worked at the Los Angeles Times since 2017. She began her journey in journalism as a sports reporter, writing for the Sun-Sentinel and Rivals.com and has since expanded to covering music and fashion. Hernandez hails from Denver, is a graduate of The U and her life role model is 50 Cent.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement