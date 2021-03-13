Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

UC Santa Barbara beats UC Irvine for Big West title, NCAA tournament berth

UC Santa Barbara's Miles Norris goes up for a shot as UC Irvine's Austin Johnson defends March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas.
UC Santa Barbara’s Miles Norris, who had 19 points, goes up for a shot as UC Irvine’s Austin Johnson defends Saturday night. Santa Barbara won 79-63 for the Big West tournament title.
(Ronda Churchill / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
LAS VEGAS — 

JaQuori McLaughlin scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half to help UC Santa Barbara beat UC Irvine 79-63 on Saturday night and win the Big West Conference tournament.

The Gauchos have won 18 of their last 19 since losing back-to-back games against UCI on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 to open conference play and earned their first berth in the NCAA tournament since 2011.

McLaughlin hit two three-pointers and Robinson Idehen scored four points in a 10-0 run that gave the Gauchos their biggest lead at 59-44 with 8:22 to play. The Anteaters, whose six-game winning streak ended, trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Sports

Oregon State tops No. 23 Colorado, wins its first Pac-12 basketball tournament title

Oregon State's Jarod Lucas, right, celebrates with teammates after defeating Colorado in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Pac-12 men's tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sports

Oregon State tops No. 23 Colorado, wins its first Pac-12 basketball tournament title

Maurice Calloo scored an unexpected 15 points as Oregon State defeated No. 23 Colorado 70-68 on Saturday night for its first Pac-12 tournament title.
Advertisement

Miles Norris added 19 points and Amadou Sow had 13 points and 11 rebounds for UCSB.

Collin Welp lead UCI (18-9) with 22 points, and DJ Davis added 11.

UCSB, which led for 37 minutes 31 seconds, committed a season-low-tying seven turnovers and scored 18 points off 10 Anteaters miscues.

The Gauchos shot 56.7% from the field in the second half and made 29 of 58 attempts overall.

Advertisement

UC Irvine won the regular-season and conference tournament crowns to earn a No. 13 seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament. The Anteaters beat No. 4 seed Kansas State before losing to Oregon in the second round.

Sports

College basketball: No. 3 Illinois beats No. 5 Iowa to reach Big Ten title game

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn dunks over Iowa's Luka Garza (55) in the second half March 13, 2021.

Sports

College basketball: No. 3 Illinois beats No. 5 Iowa to reach Big Ten title game

Kofi Cockburn had 26 points Saturday, and No. 3 Illinois defeated No. 5 Iowa 82-71 to advance to the Big Ten tournament title game against Ohio State.

Women

UC Davis 61, UC Irvine 42: Former Fairmont Prep star Cierra Hall scored 23 points and Evanne Turner (Fontana) had 22 as the top-seeded Aggies pulled away late in the third quarter to win their second consecutive Big West women’s tournament championship.

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement