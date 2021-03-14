Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports

St. John Bosco vs. Sierra Canyon: Photos from the game

Sierra Canyon running back Anthony Spearman is tripped up in first half.
Sierra Canyon running back Anthony Spearman is tripped up by St. John Bosco defenders during a drive in the first half at Panish Family Stadium in Bellflower.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff reports
Chatsworth Sierra Canyon made its debut as a Division 1 team against Trinity League powerhouse Bellflower St. John Bosco on Saturday night.

St. John Bosco running back Rayshon Luke hauls in a long pass.
St. John Bosco running back Rayshon Luke hauls in a long pass during the first half.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The Trailblazers scored first in the season-opening game, but the Braves led by seven points at halftime before pulling away for a 42-21 victory.

St. John Bosco linebacker Andrew Simpson sacks Sierra Canyon quarterback Daniel Duran in the first half.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
St. John Bosco running back Rayshon Luke breaks through the line for a touchdown run.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

St. John Bosco kick returner Rayshon Luke is brought down by Sierra Canyon defensive back Elias Larry.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

St. John Bosco running back Jabari Bates fumbles the ball.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Sierra Canyon players enter the field before taking on St. John Bosco at Panish Family Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

SportsHigh School Sports
