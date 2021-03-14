St. John Bosco vs. Sierra Canyon: Photos from the game

Share
Chatsworth Sierra Canyon made its debut as a Division 1 team against Trinity League powerhouse Bellflower St. John Bosco on Saturday night.
The Trailblazers scored first in the season-opening game, but the Braves led by seven points at halftime before pulling away for a 42-21 victory.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.