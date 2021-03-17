Players launch #NotNCAAProperty movement a day before March Madness begins

With the tipoff of the NCAA tournament a day away, players from across the country began making their voices heard Wednesday from inside the makeshift bubble in Indianapolis using the hashtag #NotNCAAProperty.

Rutgers guard Geo Baker led the charge, tweeting, “The NCAA OWNS my name image and likeness. Someone on music scholarship can profit from an album. Someone on academic scholarship can have a tutor service. For ppl who say ‘an athletic scholarship is enough.’ Anything less than equal rights is never enough. I am #NotNCAAProperty.”

Baker’s teammate, Ron Harper Jr., then tweeted, “HEAR US!! We deserve the rights to OUR names. #NotNCAAProperty”

Fellow Big Ten guard Jordan Bohannon of Iowa followed the Scarlet Knights, tweeting, “It’s been far too long. Time for our voices to be heard. #NotNCAAProperty.”

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers joined in, too.

The college athlete rights movement gained steam this year as players were asked to compete for their schools during a pandemic. Pac-12 football players came together under #WeAreUnited, making demands of the league office in order for them to play the season.

The NCAA deciding to hold March Madness in a bubble — months after saying that college athletes would not be bubbled because they are not pros — was a bold move.

Wednesday, players began using the tournament platform to push for change.

The NCAA Division I Council delayed its vote on a rule change regarding players’ right to control and profit from their names, images and likenesses in January, as dozens of states have produced legislation to allow players the right, which all other college students enjoy.