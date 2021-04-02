MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta after Georgia voting law passes

Major League Baseball is moving this year’s All-Star game out of Atlanta, the league announced Friday.

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

No new site for the game was announced. However, since Dodger Stadium already is set to host the 2022 All-Star game, the Dodgers are not under consideration to host this year’s game, according to a person familiar with the league’s thinking.

The announcement comes eight days after Georgia adopted a law that voting rights advocates across the country said would make it harder for people to vote, with it likely disproportionately affecting Black and other minority voters.

In his statement, Manfred said he had spoken with players, team officials, and leaders from the players’ union and Players Alliance.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had said last week he would consider not accepting the honor of managing the National League team if the game were not moved. On Wednesday, President Biden told ESPN he strongly supported the idea of moving the game.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” Manfred said in the statement.

The move — relocating a crown event to reflect a political position — is unprecedented for MLB, but not in professional sports.

In 2011, after Arizona had passed a law that empowered police officers to ask drivers for immigration papers during routine stops, MLB resisted pressure to move the All-Star game from Phoenix.

However, after North Carolina adopted its so-called “bathroom bill” in 2016, forcing transgender people to use restrooms that did not correspond with their gender, the NBA moved its 2017 All-Star game from Charlotte. After the law was changed, the NBA awarded Charlotte its 2019 All-Star game.

In his statement, Manfred said the league would continue with plans to honor Hank Aaron at this year’s All-Star game and would honor its previously planned charitable commitments within the Atlanta area.

This is a developing news story. Check back soon for updates.

