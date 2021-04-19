Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Eighth horse dies at Santa Anita since the start of the season

Horses race at Santa Anita Park in December 2018.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Share

Multiplier, a 7-year-old gelding running for the 37th time, was euthanized Monday as the result of injuries suffered in the Tokyo City Cup at Santa Anita on Sunday. It was the second life-ending injury in two days of racing at Santa Anita, the first time that has happened since June 2019.

The horse was running at the back of the five-horse field when he appeared to struggle on the far turn and was pulled up by jockey Ruben Fuentes. He suffered a fracture of the right front ankle and was stabilized with the hopes of surgery Monday. But further diagnostic testing revealed more extensive damage than had been originally thought and the decision was made to euthanize the horse.

On Saturday, My Child Sbud fractured his left front ankle while running in a claiming race and was euthanized later that day.

Sports

Santa Anita suffers its seventh horse death of the race meet

Flowers frame a new infield video board and the finish line at Santa Anita Park on Sept. 27, 2019.

Sports

Santa Anita suffers its seventh horse death of the race meet

Santa Anita had its seventh racing or training fatality of the race meet when My Child Sbud fractured an ankle while running Saturday.

Advertisement

Multiplier had earned almost $600,000 in his lifetime, winning four of 37 races. In 2017, he won the Illinois Derby, his only graded stakes win, before running the Preakness Stakes (finished sixth) and Belmont Stakes (10th.) He dropped down to the claiming level Feb. 5 this year when he was bought for $50,000 and moved from the Peter Miller barn to that of Andrew Lerner.

It was the eighth racing or training death at Santa Anita since the racing season began Dec. 26. It was the third death associated with racing on the main dirt surface. There were none last year.

In 2019, when 37 horses died as the result of racing or training, two deaths on the same day occurred three times. Racing deaths occurred on successive racing days twice that year. Neither occurred last year.

Since then, Santa Anita — and racing throughout the country — has initiated added safety precautions and protocol changes that have seemingly reduced the number of equine fatalities. In December, Congress passed the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, which will take effect July 1, 2022.

Advertisement

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement