Santa Anita suffers its seventh horse death of the race meet

Santa Anita had its seventh racing or training fatality of the race meet after My Child Sbud fractured his left front ankle while running in the second race Saturday.The 3-year-old gelding was running in last place when he suddenly appeared in distress near the top of the stretch and was pulled up by jockey Heriberto Figueroa. He was transported for diagnostics before being euthanized.

The New Mexico-bred horse was running in his fifth race and had never finished better than fourth. His lifetime earnings were $3,380. My Child Sbud, originally purchased for $16,000, was running in a $16,000 claiming race. He was trained by Oscar Heredia. Five of the seven deaths have occurred racing, two of them on the main dirt course. Last year there were no racing deaths on the main dirt surface.

Santa Anita has greatly improved its safety record since the devastating 2019 racing year, which begins each year on Dec. 26. During that year, 37 horses perished either racing and training. By this point in 2019 there were 23 fatalities. Last racing year, the track had reduced its fatality count to 16.

Santa Anita has 14 weeks of racing left this year, which includes the remainder of the winter/spring meeting and the five-week fall meeting.