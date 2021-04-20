Angels vs. Texas Rangers: Latest news from the AL West series

The Angels had a couple of unplanned days off this weekend after the postponement of two games against Minnesota. They lost to the Texas Rangers on Monday 6-4. The two teams play again at Angel Stadium on Tuesday at 6:38 p.m. PDT.
Continue visiting this thread for coverage throughout the series.
Rusty Angels fall short in late rally against Rangers
Shohei Ohtani crushed a Kohei Arihara changeup to deep center field in the fourth inning Monday night, the Angels slugger so sure he had homered off his former Nippon Ham Fighters teammate that he tossed his bat aside and broke into a trot.
Seconds later, some 400 feet away, Texas center fielder Adolis Garcia made a leaping catch of Ohtani’s drive at the top of the wall, the play emblematic of an Angels effort that fell just a bit short in a 6-4 loss to the Rangers before a crowd of 11,396 in Angel Stadium.
“Honestly, I felt like it was gonna be gone off the bat,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “It was actually one of the better swings I’ve put on the ball this season. I feel like the wind kind of brought it back a little bit. I was happy with the approach; I just didn’t get the right results.”
Mike Trout’s on fire, but other things are going right for Angels too
After a couple of unexpected off days this weekend following the postponement of two games against the Minnesota Twins, the Angels return to action Monday night against the Texas Rangers.
The team begins the day with an 8-5 record, its second-best 13-game start to a season since 2012.
Here are five observations from their opening two-plus weeks.