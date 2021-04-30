Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NFL and Kid Cudi release limited-edition Starter draft jacket

The nylon Starter jacket is black with red and blue detailing and features the logos of all 32 NFL teams.
(Kid Cudi Official Store)
By Victoria Hernandez
To help celebrate the 2021 NFL draft, Cleveland native Kid Cudi released a limited-edition Starter jacket featuring the logos of all 32 teams.

The nylon jacket is black with red and blue detailing. The NFL draft logo is on the front while the NFL shield is on the back above Kid Cudi’s own Moon Man logo. It has a hood and a hidden front zipper pocket with elastic at the wrists and waist.

The jacket sells for $275 on Kid Cudi’s official website and will ship on Oct. 1, in time for fall.

The Grammy-winning singer was also enlisted to narrate a ESPN promotional video for the first round of the draft, which was held in his hometown. The event was held in person again this year after going exclusively virtual last year relatively early in the coronavirus pandemic. Cudi shouted out the top nine draft prospects against a soundscape of rock classics.

“My city knows how to produce a star,” he said. “Being a frontman isn’t easy. That NFL spotlight shines bright.”

Cudi previously worked with New Era to release a limited-edition Cleveland Indians cap that featured a dripping red C logo. The collaboration commemorated the 2019 MLB All-Star game in Cleveland.

He completed his “Man on the Moon” album trilogy in December, a decade after the second installment was released. The ethereal project featured Phoebe Bridgers and Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, the latter of whom was killed in Hollywood Hills last February.

In the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was selected as the No.1 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars as expected. The Chargers picked up Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater at No.13. The Rams did not have a first-round draft pick and will select at No. 57 in the second round. General manager Les Snead said he tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be joining his team in its Malibu-based war room.

Victoria Hernandez

Victoria Hernandez is a writer who has worked at the Los Angeles Times since 2017. She began her journey in journalism as a sports reporter, writing for the Sun-Sentinel and Rivals.com and has since expanded to covering music and fashion. Hernandez hails from Denver, is a graduate of The U and her life role model is 50 Cent.

