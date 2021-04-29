NFL draft live updates: Latest news, trade scenarios and start time

No more hanging out with Roger Goodell in his basement. The NFL draft returns to a more familiar look this year, with an outdoor stage in Cleveland becoming the official gateway for top college players looking to start their NFL careers.

After months of anticipation and countless mock drafts, Thursday’s draft ushers in 32 players poised to be game-changers for their respective teams for years to come.

Follow along for the latest updates, news and analysis from the first round of the NFL draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock shortly after 5 p.m. PDT.