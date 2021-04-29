NFL draft live updates: Latest news, trade scenarios and start time

No more hanging out with Roger Goodell in his basement. The NFL draft returns to a more familiar look this year, with an outdoor stage in Cleveland becoming the official gateway for top college players looking to start their NFL careers.
After months of anticipation and countless mock drafts, Thursday’s draft ushers in 32 players poised to be game-changers for their respective teams for years to come.
Follow along for the latest updates, news and analysis from the first round of the NFL draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock shortly after 5 p.m. PDT.
Without No. 1 draft pick again, it wouldn’t be a first for Rams to find later-round gems
The first day of the NFL draft almost certainly will be another quiet one for the Rams. For the fifth consecutive year, they do not have a first-round pick.
Not that general manager Les Snead sounds concerned.
Snead, never shy about making draft-day trades, joked that he might explore a big one when the three-day, seven-round draft begins Thursday in Cleveland.
“I hear there’s a few picks for sale,” he said. “The [Atlanta] Falcons and maybe we move up to four? See what happens.”
Snead is more likely to begin dealing Friday when the second and third rounds commence. Rounds 4 through 7 will be held Saturday.
USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker, Talanoa Hufanga ready to make impact in NFL draft
When Alijah Vera-Tucker declared for the draft the first time, he hadn’t played left tackle since high school. His NFL future seemed assured on the interior, where’d remained for three seasons, starting for one.
But then, in October, the Pac-12 decided to play a COVID-altered season and Vera-Tucker returned for it. USC, desperate to replace departing first-round pick Austin Jackson, decided to move Vera-Tucker, its top lineman, to left tackle.
The move might’ve been made out of necessity. But for Vera-Tucker, who excelled as USC’s left tackle, it seems to have solidified his place in the first round of this week’s NFL draft.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL draft
The 2021 NFL draft is going to be quite different from last year’s edition.
That is, this year’s draft is returning to normal ... or at least much closer to normal than the 2020 safer-at-home (or in Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ case, safer-inside-a-$250-million-yacht) version of the annual event.
Sure, it was fun to peek into New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s kitchen and see whatever it was the teenagers at Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel’s house were up to during last year’s remote draft.
But there were no festivities. No war rooms. No opportunities for fans to boo Roger Goodell (the commissioner performed his duties from the friendly confines of his own basement).
All of that is returning this year, although with certain COVID-19 protocols still in place, as the NFL takes its biggest offseason event to Cleveland.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and enjoy the 2021 NFL draft.
NFL beat writers mock draft: Will it be a historic year for QBs?
Are we heading for a historic NFL draft?
Quad QBs?
That’s what is prognosticated in the 2021 version of the Los Angeles Times’ annual beat writer mock draft, in which writers who cover teams on a day-to-day basis make the picks. This scenario projects the first four teams selecting quarterbacks, which would be a first in the Super Bowl era.
Quarterbacks went 1-2-3 in 1971 and ’99, but four in a row is mind-boggling. But we’ll find out when the first round kicks off Thursday night in Cleveland.
