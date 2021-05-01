Cue the Spider-Man meme: Jets draft two players named Michael Carter
“Michael Carter,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh will call while taking roll in his first season at the helm.
And two hands will rise, likely in confusion as to which Michael Carter he’s referring to.
The Jets selected two players named Michael Carter in the 2021 NFL draft. The first was North Carolina’s senior running back, who was taken as the second pick in the fourth round, No.107 overall. The second was Duke’s senior defensive back, who was chosen at the 10th spot in the fifth round, No.154 overall. The latter is Michael Carter II, which might help with the distinction.
There are plenty of nickname options for the duo. A play off Jay Z and Beyonce’s collective nature as “The Carters,” the sports talk show “Mike & Mike” or Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter II” album are some possibilities.
The two rookies are already having fun with the unique situation, calling each other “twin” on social media.
What’s good!! 🤣 https://t.co/SbBYrBGgCU— Michael Carter II (@mcarter2nd) May 1, 2021
The two Carters played against each other during their four seasons at rival ACC schools. Their teams split the opportunities to take home the Victory Bell. The Tar Heels running back had two touchdowns in the series and was UNC’s leading rusher in the 2018 matchup with 148 yards. The Blue Devils defensive back had 10 tackles in the four games, including four in the 2019 matchup and an interception in his senior season.
Michael Carter trucking Michael Carter pic.twitter.com/yVWC5LT1bZ— brandon🎡 (@JetsHateMe) May 1, 2021
There are already two other Michael Carters who have graced the gridiron in the NFL. Michael Carter was a Pro Bowl nose tackle for the 49ers who was drafted in 1984. A lesser-known Mike Carter was a wide receiver who was drafted by the Packers in 1970 and spent a season there and a season with the Chargers before calling it a career.
Social media had a field day with the Jets’ unusual draft picks. Some wondered if they made a mistake while others were amused at the coincidence.
Michael Carter and Michael Carter at Jets training camp pic.twitter.com/tCjp6SJNmt— anthony✈️ (@happyjetsfan_) May 1, 2021
Well, this is something else 👀 @TarHeelFootball— Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) May 1, 2021
Drafted our second Michael Carter- fast, not big DB and his uncle is @Revis24 just said! #Jets— Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) May 1, 2021
Naming my first kid Michael Carter now— DP (@Donnybaseball8) May 1, 2021
Now the question is whether the Jets meant to draft both, or if they just accidentally turned in the same card twice— Matt (@FSUBone1) May 1, 2021
After seeing this notification come across my phone…@K_Harrington16: “You suppose the Jets had to pick the other Michael Carter because they realized they picked the wrong one?”— Scott Sorenson (@CoachSorenson) May 1, 2021
Me: “As a Jets fan, it would be the most Jets thing ever.”#RivalSchoolsSameName pic.twitter.com/qpzcu5FUVU
#Jets draft summary: pic.twitter.com/WJv6wt0vlQ— Shane Connelly (@ShaneTConnelly) May 1, 2021
The Jets: We will be like drafting Michael Carter.— Nick Barbaria (@NickBarbaria) May 1, 2021
The NFL: Which one, the kid from Duke or UNC?
The Jets: Yes
