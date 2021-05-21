Clippers vs. Mavericks first-round playoff series: Start time, TV channel and odds

In spite of the critics, the Clippers are looking to start the playoffs on the right note as they host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Game preview

The Clippers have received backlash from NBA critics and fans who were upset with how they handled the end of the season. Even so, the Clippers seemed unfazed by the criticism. The players and coaches have placed their focus on what will make or break their title run — themselves.

The Clippers finished the season as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a 47-25 record, and the Mavericks are the No. 5 seed with a 42-30 record.

The Clippers and the Mavericks have become accustomed to finding success in the regular season but struggling to produce in the playoffs.

In last year’s playoffs the teams also met, and the Clippers were able to escape with consecutive victories to take the series in six games.

This season the Clippers dropped two of three matchups against Dallas. The first time the teams faced off, Dallas handed the Clippers — playing without star Kawhi Leonard — their largest loss in franchise history, a margin of 51 points.

What channel will Clippers vs. Mavericks be on?

The game will be broadcasted by ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Where can I stream the series?

The first round of the playoffs can be streamed through these connected TV, iOS and Android applications:

How can I listen to the series?

Will fans be allowed to attend?

As of April 15, fans have been allowed to return to Staples Center under certain guidelines to protect the players and fans. Currently, 11% capacity is permitted in their 18,977-seat arena.

