Trevor Bauer and the history of MLB players who have been investigated for assault

On Friday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred placed Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer on paid administrative leave for seven days under the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB can extend the leave beyond seven days only in agreement with the players union. Placing Bauer on leave is not considered a disciplinary action.

Since the policy’s implementation in the summer of 2015, 14 players — five of whom were placed on paid administrative leave — have been suspended for violation of the policy, with suspensions ranging from 15 to 162 games. Two other players — Yasiel Puig (Dodgers) and Miguel Sanó (Minnesota) — were investigated but faced no discipline.

