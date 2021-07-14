Former Compton Dominguez star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge

NFL free agent and former Compton Dominguez star Richard Sherman was booked into a jail in Seattle on Wednesday morning, accused of “burglary domestic violence.”

The King County Correctional Facility lists Sherman as having been booked at 6:08 a.m. Online records say bail was denied, though it was unlikely Sherman would have had a court appearance yet.

The incident is being investigated as a felony. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Sherman had an attorney, and no other details were immediately available.

Sherman become a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with the Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with the 49ers.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent.