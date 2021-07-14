Advertisement
Former Compton Dominguez star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman plays during Super Bowl LIV
The NFL’s Richard Sherman played three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after leaving the Seahawks.
(Gregory Payan / Associated Press)
Associated Press
SEATTLE —

NFL free agent and former Compton Dominguez star Richard Sherman was booked into a jail in Seattle on Wednesday morning, accused of “burglary domestic violence.”

The King County Correctional Facility lists Sherman as having been booked at 6:08 a.m. Online records say bail was denied, though it was unlikely Sherman would have had a court appearance yet.

The incident is being investigated as a felony. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Sherman had an attorney, and no other details were immediately available.

Sherman become a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with the Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with the 49ers.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent.

