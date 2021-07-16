NFL’s Richard Sherman charged with DUI, other crimes

Prosecutors in Washington state have charged former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ home.

Sherman, who was released from jail Thursday, was expected to appear in court Friday for arraignment on five criminal charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless endangerment of road workers, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and malicious mischief. They are all misdemeanors, punishable by up to 90 days in jail, or gross misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year.

Sherman’s attorney, Cooper Offenbecher, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The former Compton Dominguez standout released a statement Friday morning.

Advertisement

“I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night,” he wrote. “I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted.”

Sherman was belligerent, had been drinking heavily and spoke of killing himself when he left his home in the Seattle suburb of Maple Valley late Tuesday, according to police reports. His wife, Ashley Sherman, called 911 to try to have police stop him.

He was arrested early Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone along a busy highway east of Seattle and then tried to break into his in-laws’ home in the suburb of Redmond.

Ashley Sherman told police her husband had been on antidepressants and was receiving mental health counseling.

The arrest was Sherman’s first known involvement with the criminal justice system.