Photos: L.A. Kings welcome Phillip Danault

The Los Angeles Kings welcomed their newest star to the Southland with a tour of the practice facility and the Manhattan Beach Pier.

About two weeks ago, Danault signed with the Kings in free agency, coming here from Montreal, where he played for most of the last six seasons.

Los Angeles Times photographer Al Seib accompanied Danault on Tuesday to documenting the welcoming tour.

At the conclusion of my time with Phillip, I showed him the historic photo (googled on my phone) I shot in 1994 when Wayne Gretzky, then with the Kings, scored his 802nd goal, breaking Gordy Howe’s record. Phillip smiled broadly and said, ‘You took that photo? I was 1 year old when that happened. That will be me one day!’ L.A. Times photographer Al Seib

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Kings forward Phillip Danault, center, and his wife, Marie, are led on a tour of the team’s El Segundo practice facility by Jon Gomez, Kings senior manager of communications. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

New Kings forward Phillip Danault and his wife, Marie, are greeted by teammate Akil Thomas in the locker room of the El Segundo practice facility. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

New Kings player Phillip Danault checks out his team jersey during a tour of the locker room. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

New Kings player Phillip Danault tries on his team jersey during a tour of the locker room. At right is his wife, Marie. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

New Kings player Phillip Danault and his wife, Marie, meet with general manager Rob Blake as they get their first tour of the Kings’ practice facility in El Segundo on Tuesday.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

New Kings forward Phillip Danault is greeted by Rob Koch, director of team operations, at the practice facility. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Jeff Andrews, assistant athletic trainer for the Kings, leads Phillip and Marie Danault on their tour of the El Segundo practice facility. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

New player Phillip Danault, with his wife, Marie, waves to former Montreal Canadiens teammate Tyler Toffoli, now also a King, during tour. At left is Jon Gomez, senior manager of communications. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

New Kings forward Phillip Danault laughs as he is greeted inside the practice facility. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Phillip Danault and wife Marie take in the historic photographs during a tour led by Jon Gomez, senior manager of communications.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

New Kings forward Phillip Danault and his wife, Marie, are greeted by former Montreal Canadiens teammate Tyler Toffoli, now also a King. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

New Kings player Phillip Danault and his wife, Marie, get a tour of the Manhattan Beach Pier with Jon Gomez, senior manager of communications. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)