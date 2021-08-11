Photos: L.A. Kings welcome Phillip Danault

The Los Angeles Kings welcomed their newest star to the Southland with a tour of the practice facility and the Manhattan Beach Pier.
About two weeks ago, Danault signed with the Kings in free agency, coming here from Montreal, where he played for most of the last six seasons.
Los Angeles Times photographer Al Seib accompanied Danault on Tuesday to documenting the welcoming tour.
At the conclusion of my time with Phillip, I showed him the historic photo (googled on my phone) I shot in 1994 when Wayne Gretzky, then with the Kings, scored his 802nd goal, breaking Gordy Howe’s record. Phillip smiled broadly and said, ‘You took that photo? I was 1 year old when that happened. That will be me one day!’
