Torrance Little League’s first round at the World Series

For the first time in almost three decades, a Los Angeles County team will participate in the Little League Baseball World Series.
Torrance Little League is the first L.A. County team since Northridge in 1994 to reach the final stage of the national tournament, after finishing second place in the West Regional last week.
Here is a view of Torrance Little League’s first round matchup against North Manchester-Hooksett Little League.
