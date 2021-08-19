Sports

Torrance Little League’s first round at the World Series

The sun sets behind Lamade Stadium during a baseball game
The sun sets behind Lamade Stadium during a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament between Torrance, Calif., and Hooksett, N.H., in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
(Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By Kelvin Kuo
For the first time in almost three decades, a Los Angeles County team will participate in the Little League Baseball World Series.

Torrance Little League is the first L.A. County team since Northridge in 1994 to reach the final stage of the national tournament, after finishing second place in the West Regional last week.

Here is a view of Torrance Little League’s first round matchup against North Manchester-Hooksett Little League.

Torrance, Calif., starting pitcher Gibson Turner delivers a pitch during the first inning
Torrance Little League starting pitcher Gibson Turner delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against Hooksett, N.H., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Hooksett, N.H., starting pitcher Mason DeVall, left, can't get the tag on Torrance, Calif.'s Xavier Navarro (7).
Hooksett, N.H., starting pitcher Mason DeVall, left, can’t get the tag on Torrance, Calif.'s Xavier Navarro (7), who scores on a wild pitch during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Hooksett, New Hampshire starting pitcher Mason DeVall (13) collects himself
Hooksett, New Hampshire starting pitcher Mason DeVall (13) collects himself as Torrance, California’s Elias Emerson, right rear, celebrates after driving in a run with a single during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Torrance, Calif.'s Elias Emerson (21) steals second as the ball gets away from Hooksett, N.H.'s Keith Townsend.
Torrance, Calif.'s Elias Emerson (21) steals second as the ball gets away from Hooksett, N.H.'s Keith Townsend during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Torrance, Calif.'s Elias Emerson (21) celebrates as he returns to the dugout after scoring.
Torrance, Calif.'s Elias Emerson (21) celebrates as he returns to the dugout after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against Hooksett, N.H., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
(Gene J. Puskar/AP)
Torrance, Calif.'s Skylar Vinson (14) celebrates as he returns to the dugout after scoring.
Torrance, Calif.'s Skylar Vinson (14) celebrates as he returns to the dugout after scoring on a single by Elias Emerson during the second inning of a baseball game against Hooksett, N.H., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Kelvin Kuo

Kelvin Kuo is the temporary Sports photo editor at the Los Angeles Times. He finds a passion in inspiring people through photography.

