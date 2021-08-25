See as L.A. hosts the MLS-Liga MX All-Star game

If the courtship between North America’s top two soccer leagues leads to any serious proposals in the years to come, this week might be remembered as the one in which the romance became serious.
Major League Soccer, with 27 teams in the U.S. and Canada, and Liga MX, with 18 teams in Mexico, have competed in numerous competitions over the years — most of which ended with Mexico winning. But this week’s interleague activities at Banc of California Stadium, which kicked off with Tuesday’s skills challenge and concluded Wednesday with the first MLS-Liga MX All-Star game, is both the largest and most intimate collaboration between the two. The MLS All-Stars won on penalty kicks after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
