Photos: Torrance Little League All-Stars eliminated from World Series

By Kelvin Kuo
The Torrance All-Stars were eliminated from the Little League World Series, losing to Hamilton, Ohio, 4-2. Torrance had defeated Ohio in a 9-0 romp Sunday. Torrance is the first L.A. County team since Northridge in 1994 to reach the final stage of the national tournament.

Torrance's Skylar Vinson pitches during the first inning against Hamilton, Ohio.
Torrance’s Skylar Vinson pitches against Hamilton, Ohio, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.
(Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)
Hamilton, Ohio's Chance Retherford, left, steals second under the tag by Torrance's Gibson Turner.
Hamilton, Ohio’s Chance Retherford, left, steals second under the tag of Torrance’s Gibson Turner during the fourth inning.
(Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)
Hamilton, Ohio's JJ Vogel, right, and Brady Baumann celebrate near Torrance, Calif., catcher Brandon Perez.
Hamilton, Ohio’s JJ Vogel, right, and Brady Baumann celebrate behind Torrance catcher Brandon Perez, during the fifth inning.
(Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)
Hamilton, Ohio's Gage Maggard tips his cap to the Torrance team and Skylar Vinson.
(Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

Kelvin Kuo

Kelvin Kuo is the temporary Sports photo editor at the Los Angeles Times. He finds a passion in inspiring people through photography.

