Photos: Torrance Little League All-Stars eliminated from World Series

Share
The Torrance All-Stars were eliminated from the Little League World Series, losing to Hamilton, Ohio, 4-2. Torrance had defeated Ohio in a 9-0 romp Sunday. Torrance is the first L.A. County team since Northridge in 1994 to reach the final stage of the national tournament.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.