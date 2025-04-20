Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 9.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. HUNTINGTON BEACH (18-2); Impressive three-game sweep of Los Alamitos; 2

2. CORONA (19-2); A hitting slump has made Panthers beatable; 1

3. CRESPI (16-1); Celts have one week to prepare for Harvard-Westlake; 3

4. AQUINAS (18-2); Big three-game series with Arrowhead Christian; 5

5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (16-4); Shortstop James Clark has 27 hits; 6

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (16-6); Wolverines went 3-0 in Texas; 7

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (17-4); Lancers get three shutouts vs. Santa Margarita; 11

8. LA MIRADA (18-6); Lost twice to Gahr; 4

9. VILLA PARK (16-5); Gunner Santillo has .451 batting average; 8

10. CYPRESS (14-9); Centurions in position to win Crestview League title; 23

11. LOS ALAMITOS (15-7-2); Lefty Tristan Dalzell was impressive vs. Huntington Beach; 10

12. EL DORADO (17-5); Two-game series with Cypress this week; 13

13. VISTA MURRIETA (13-5-1); 5-1 record in Southwestern League; 16

14. GAHR (11-8); Noah Irwin threw shutout in 2-0 win over La Mirada; NR

15. SIERRA CANYON (11-9); Ready to go on winning streak; 18

16. MIRA COSTA (19-2); 8-0 start in Bay League; 21

17. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (15-3); 6-0 start in Baseline League; NR

18. SERVITE (12-9); End Trinity League vs. Orange Lutheran, Santa Margarita; 15

19. ARCADIA (20-2); Preparing for toughest part of season; 20

20. CORONA CENTENNIAL (14-5); Three-game showdown with Corona; 19

21. SANTA MARGARITA (11-10); Eagles’ playoff hopes in jeopardy; 9

22. SUMMIT (18-3); 15-game winning streak; 22

23. FOOTHILL (15-8); Holding down third place in Crestview League; 14

24. AYALA (14-6); 27 hits for freshman Jonah Boyd; 25

25. BISHOP AMAT (18-4); 8-0 in Del Rey League; NR

