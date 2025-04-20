The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

More to Read

23. FOOTHILL (15-8); Holding down third place in Crestview League; 14

19. ARCADIA (20-2); Preparing for toughest part of season; 20

15. SIERRA CANYON (11-9); Ready to go on winning streak; 18

14. GAHR (11-8); Noah Irwin threw shutout in 2-0 win over La Mirada; NR

12. EL DORADO (17-5); Two-game series with Cypress this week; 13

11. LOS ALAMITOS (15-7-2); Lefty Tristan Dalzell was impressive vs. Huntington Beach; 10

10. CYPRESS (14-9); Centurions in position to win Crestview League title; 23

8. LA MIRADA (18-6); Lost twice to Gahr; 4

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (17-4); Lancers get three shutouts vs. Santa Margarita; 11

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (16-6); Wolverines went 3-0 in Texas; 7

3. CRESPI (16-1); Celts have one week to prepare for Harvard-Westlake; 3

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 9.

