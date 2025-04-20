The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
- Share via
-
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 9.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. HUNTINGTON BEACH (18-2); Impressive three-game sweep of Los Alamitos; 2
2. CORONA (19-2); A hitting slump has made Panthers beatable; 1
3. CRESPI (16-1); Celts have one week to prepare for Harvard-Westlake; 3
4. AQUINAS (18-2); Big three-game series with Arrowhead Christian; 5
5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (16-4); Shortstop James Clark has 27 hits; 6
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (16-6); Wolverines went 3-0 in Texas; 7
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (17-4); Lancers get three shutouts vs. Santa Margarita; 11
8. LA MIRADA (18-6); Lost twice to Gahr; 4
9. VILLA PARK (16-5); Gunner Santillo has .451 batting average; 8
10. CYPRESS (14-9); Centurions in position to win Crestview League title; 23
11. LOS ALAMITOS (15-7-2); Lefty Tristan Dalzell was impressive vs. Huntington Beach; 10
12. EL DORADO (17-5); Two-game series with Cypress this week; 13
13. VISTA MURRIETA (13-5-1); 5-1 record in Southwestern League; 16
14. GAHR (11-8); Noah Irwin threw shutout in 2-0 win over La Mirada; NR
15. SIERRA CANYON (11-9); Ready to go on winning streak; 18
16. MIRA COSTA (19-2); 8-0 start in Bay League; 21
17. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (15-3); 6-0 start in Baseline League; NR
18. SERVITE (12-9); End Trinity League vs. Orange Lutheran, Santa Margarita; 15
19. ARCADIA (20-2); Preparing for toughest part of season; 20
20. CORONA CENTENNIAL (14-5); Three-game showdown with Corona; 19
21. SANTA MARGARITA (11-10); Eagles’ playoff hopes in jeopardy; 9
22. SUMMIT (18-3); 15-game winning streak; 22
23. FOOTHILL (15-8); Holding down third place in Crestview League; 14
24. AYALA (14-6); 27 hits for freshman Jonah Boyd; 25
25. BISHOP AMAT (18-4); 8-0 in Del Rey League; NR
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.