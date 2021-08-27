Advertisement
Sports

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

Mater Dei cornerback Domani Jackson celebrates as he runs for a touchdown.
(Jerome Miron/For The Times)
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared Friday.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) def. Bishop Alemany, 24-3 | vs. Bishop Amat, Friday

2. MATER DEI (1-0) def. Duncanville (Texas), 45-3 | vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty (at Bishop Gorman), Sept. 10

3. SERVITE (2-0) def. Mission Viejo, 44-7 (Thursday) | at Bishop Amat, Sept. 9

4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0) def. Oaks Christian, 21-9 | vs. Corona Centennial (at San Diego Cathedral), Sept. 4

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-0) def. San Diego Cathedral, 57-14 | vs. Sierra Canyon (at San Diego Cathedral), Sept. 4

Duncanville, TX - August 27: Mater Dei Monarchs running back Raleek Brown (4) runs for a touchdown against the Duncanville Panthers during the game in Panther Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Duncanville, TX. (Jerome Miron / For the LA Times)

High School Sports

Mater Dei routs Duncanville in Texas-sized whooping

Mater Dei, ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps, dominates Texas 6A power Duncanville from the start in a 45-3 victory to open the football season.

6. NORCO (2-0) def. Santa Margarita, 40-22 (Thursday) | at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday

7. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1) lost to Norco, 40-22 (Thursday) | vs. San Diego St. Augustine (at Saddleback College), Friday

8. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0) vs. San Diego Lincoln, late | at Paramount, Friday

9. SAN CLEMENTE (1-0) at San Jacinto, Saturday | at Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, Friday

10. MISSION VIEJO (1-1) lost to Servite, 44-7 (Thursday); at Long Beach Poly (at Veterans Stadium), Friday

11. LONG BEACH POLY (0-1) lost to Gardena Serra, 28-27 | vs. Mission Viejo (at Veterans Stadium), Friday

12. CHAMINADE (2-0) def. Birmingham, 49-7; at San Diego Cathedral, Friday

13. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0) def. Upland, 21-7 | vs. Edison (at Orange Coast College), Friday

14. BISHOP ALEMANY (0-2) lost to St. John Bosco, 24-3 |at Oaks Christian, Sept. 10

15. GARDENA SERRA (1-1) def. Long Beach Poly, 28-27 | vs. American Fork (Utah) (at San Diego Cathedral), Sept. 4

16. VISTA MURRIETA (1-1) def. Heritage, 48-6 | at Tesoro, Friday

17. DAMIEN (0-1) lost to Loyola, 16-14 (Thursday) | at St. Francis, Friday

18. INGLEWOOD (2-0) def. Rio Mesa, 29-12 | vs. Compton (at Coleman Stadium), Friday

19. UPLAND (1-1) lost to Orange Lutheran, 21-7 | vs. Villa Park, Friday

20. EDISON (1-1) def. Fresno Clovis North, 35-13 | at Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday

21. BISHOP AMAT (1-0) def. La Habra, 44-14 | at St. John Bosco, Friday

22. VALENCIA (0-0) idle | vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

23. LOYOLA (1-1) def. Damien, 16-14 (Thursday) | vs. Culver City, Thursday

24. WARREN (2-0) def. La Serna, 52-7 (Thursday) | vs. El Cajon Grossmont, Friday

25. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-0) def. Paloma Valley, 63-21 | vs. Apple Valley, Friday

