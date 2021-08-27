How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared Friday.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) def. Bishop Alemany, 24-3 | vs. Bishop Amat, Friday
2. MATER DEI (1-0) def. Duncanville (Texas), 45-3 | vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty (at Bishop Gorman), Sept. 10
3. SERVITE (2-0) def. Mission Viejo, 44-7 (Thursday) | at Bishop Amat, Sept. 9
4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0) def. Oaks Christian, 21-9 | vs. Corona Centennial (at San Diego Cathedral), Sept. 4
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-0) def. San Diego Cathedral, 57-14 | vs. Sierra Canyon (at San Diego Cathedral), Sept. 4
Mater Dei, ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps, dominates Texas 6A power Duncanville from the start in a 45-3 victory to open the football season.
6. NORCO (2-0) def. Santa Margarita, 40-22 (Thursday) | at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday
7. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1) lost to Norco, 40-22 (Thursday) | vs. San Diego St. Augustine (at Saddleback College), Friday
8. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0) vs. San Diego Lincoln, late | at Paramount, Friday
9. SAN CLEMENTE (1-0) at San Jacinto, Saturday | at Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, Friday
10. MISSION VIEJO (1-1) lost to Servite, 44-7 (Thursday); at Long Beach Poly (at Veterans Stadium), Friday
11. LONG BEACH POLY (0-1) lost to Gardena Serra, 28-27 | vs. Mission Viejo (at Veterans Stadium), Friday
12. CHAMINADE (2-0) def. Birmingham, 49-7; at San Diego Cathedral, Friday
13. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0) def. Upland, 21-7 | vs. Edison (at Orange Coast College), Friday
14. BISHOP ALEMANY (0-2) lost to St. John Bosco, 24-3 |at Oaks Christian, Sept. 10
15. GARDENA SERRA (1-1) def. Long Beach Poly, 28-27 | vs. American Fork (Utah) (at San Diego Cathedral), Sept. 4
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
16. VISTA MURRIETA (1-1) def. Heritage, 48-6 | at Tesoro, Friday
17. DAMIEN (0-1) lost to Loyola, 16-14 (Thursday) | at St. Francis, Friday
18. INGLEWOOD (2-0) def. Rio Mesa, 29-12 | vs. Compton (at Coleman Stadium), Friday
19. UPLAND (1-1) lost to Orange Lutheran, 21-7 | vs. Villa Park, Friday
20. EDISON (1-1) def. Fresno Clovis North, 35-13 | at Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday
21. BISHOP AMAT (1-0) def. La Habra, 44-14 | at St. John Bosco, Friday
22. VALENCIA (0-0) idle | vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday
23. LOYOLA (1-1) def. Damien, 16-14 (Thursday) | vs. Culver City, Thursday
24. WARREN (2-0) def. La Serna, 52-7 (Thursday) | vs. El Cajon Grossmont, Friday
25. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-0) def. Paloma Valley, 63-21 | vs. Apple Valley, Friday
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.