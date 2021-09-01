Top high school football matchups: Banning at Peninsula; Edison vs. Orange Lutheran

Top high school football game Thursday:

Wilmington Banning (1-0) at Rolling Hills Estates Peninsula (1-1), 3 p.m. PDT

Banning is set to debut its All-City running back, Jakob Galloway, a San Jose State commit and four-year starter who missed the opener. The Pilots believe they can challenge San Pedro and Birmingham for City Section supremacy. Peninsula lost to Dominguez and defeated Lakewood last week. The pick: Banning.

Top high school football game Friday:

Advertisement

Huntington Beach Edison (1-1) vs. Orange Lutheran (2-0) at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

First-year coach Rod Sherman and his staff of new assistants has Orange Lutheran gearing up as a possible surprise in the Trinity League. Running back Desmin Jackson has 143 yards rushing in two games. Edison quarterback Parker Awad needs time to get the ball to three-sport athlete Tyler Hampton. The pick: Orange Lutheran.