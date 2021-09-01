Advertisement
Top high school football matchups: Banning at Peninsula; Edison vs. Orange Lutheran

Jakob Galloway and Jake Otto in a football game.
Banning running back Jakob Galloway, shown taking a handoff from quarterback Jake Otto in 2019, will make his 2021 debut Thursday against Peninsula.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Top high school football game Thursday:

Wilmington Banning (1-0) at Rolling Hills Estates Peninsula (1-1), 3 p.m. PDT

Banning is set to debut its All-City running back, Jakob Galloway, a San Jose State commit and four-year starter who missed the opener. The Pilots believe they can challenge San Pedro and Birmingham for City Section supremacy. Peninsula lost to Dominguez and defeated Lakewood last week. The pick: Banning.

Top high school football game Friday:

Huntington Beach Edison (1-1) vs. Orange Lutheran (2-0) at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

First-year coach Rod Sherman and his staff of new assistants has Orange Lutheran gearing up as a possible surprise in the Trinity League. Running back Desmin Jackson has 143 yards rushing in two games. Edison quarterback Parker Awad needs time to get the ball to three-sport athlete Tyler Hampton. The pick: Orange Lutheran.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

