Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Edison football players appreciate their coaching staff

Senior running back Julius Gillick and sophomore quarterback Sam Thomson of Edison.
Senior running back Julius Gillick and sophomore quarterback Sam Thomson of Edison.
(Matt Szabo)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

The respect that Edison High football players have for their coaching staff is one of the positives of attending the Huntington Beach school.

From coach Jeff Grady to assistant Dave White to defensive coordinator Troy Thomas, you’re talking about three individuals who’ve had great success, know how to teach and lead. And the players know it.

“I love the coaching staff,” sophomore quarterback Sam Thomson said.

Edison is 10-4 after winning the Southern Section Division 3 championship and opens play in the Southern California state playoffs with a Division 1-A regional bowl game Saturday against Granite Hills at Huntington Beach. ...

Orange Lutheran junior softball pitcher Madelyn Armendariz committed to Mississippi. ...

AGBU’s basketball team in Canoga Park is 9-0 and led by senior point guard Isaiah Bennett.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement