Prep talk: Edison football players appreciate their coaching staff
The respect that Edison High football players have for their coaching staff is one of the positives of attending the Huntington Beach school.
From coach Jeff Grady to assistant Dave White to defensive coordinator Troy Thomas, you’re talking about three individuals who’ve had great success, know how to teach and lead. And the players know it.
“I love the coaching staff,” sophomore quarterback Sam Thomson said.
Edison is 10-4 after winning the Southern Section Division 3 championship and opens play in the Southern California state playoffs with a Division 1-A regional bowl game Saturday against Granite Hills at Huntington Beach. ...
Orange Lutheran junior softball pitcher Madelyn Armendariz committed to Mississippi. ...
AGBU’s basketball team in Canoga Park is 9-0 and led by senior point guard Isaiah Bennett.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
