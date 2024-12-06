Prep talk: Edison football players appreciate their coaching staff

The respect that Edison High football players have for their coaching staff is one of the positives of attending the Huntington Beach school.

From coach Jeff Grady to assistant Dave White to defensive coordinator Troy Thomas, you’re talking about three individuals who’ve had great success, know how to teach and lead. And the players know it.

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Edison sophomore quarterback Sam Thomson about leading the Chargers to victory in the Southern Section Division 3 championship game. pic.twitter.com/CLHrt6ZxNw — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) December 6, 2024

“I love the coaching staff,” sophomore quarterback Sam Thomson said.

Edison is 10-4 after winning the Southern Section Division 3 championship and opens play in the Southern California state playoffs with a Division 1-A regional bowl game Saturday against Granite Hills at Huntington Beach. ...

The PGA of America honored JSerra Boys Golf Head Coach Brian Schippel this week, as Schippel was named the Southern California Section’s 2024 Teacher & Coach of the Year!



Congrats to Coach Schippel! pic.twitter.com/yxkSKy1T4H — JSerraAthletics (@JSerraAthletics) December 5, 2024

Orange Lutheran junior softball pitcher Madelyn Armendariz committed to Mississippi. ...

AGBU’s basketball team in Canoga Park is 9-0 and led by senior point guard Isaiah Bennett.

