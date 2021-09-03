How the top 25 high school football teams fared Friday
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 2:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Results | Next game
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0) def. Bishop Amat, 47-7 | vs. East St. Louis (Ill.), Friday
2. MATER DEI (1-0) idle |vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty (at Bishop Gorman), Friday
3. SERVITE (2-0) idle | at Bishop Amat, Thursday
4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0) vs. Corona Centennial (at S.D. Cathedral), Saturday | vs. Servite (at Pierce College), Sept. 17
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-0) vs. Sierra Canyon (at S.D. Cathedral), Saturday | at JSerra, Friday
6. NORCO (3-0) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 62-28 |vs. Vista Murrieta, Sept. 17
7. LOS ALAMITOS (3-0) | def. Paramount, 50-0 | at Clovis Buchanan, Friday
8. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1) def. San Diego St. Augustine, 39-10 | vs. Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic (at St. John Bosco), Sept. 11
9. SAN CLEMENTE (3-0) def. Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, 13-6 | vs. Corona del Mar, Friday
10. CHAMINADE (2-1) lost to San Diego Cathedral, 50-17 | vs. Crespi, Friday
11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0) def. Edison, 23-21 | at Damien, Friday
12. GARDENA SERRA (1-1) vs. American Fork (Utah) (at San Diego Cathedral), Saturday | at Warren, Friday
13. MISSION VIEJO (2-1) def. Long Beach Poly, 41-14 | at Alemany, Sept. 17
14. LONG BEACH POLY (0-2) lost to Mission Viejo, 41-14 | vs. Leuzinger (at Veterans Stadium), Friday
15. ALEMANY (0-2) idle | at Oaks Christian, Friday
16. VISTA MURRIETA (2-1) def. Tesoro, 48-21 | vs. Upland, Friday
17. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1) lost to Apple Valley, 27-14 | vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday
18. INGLEWOOD (3-0) def. Compton, 52-0 | vs. St. Francis (at El Camino College), Friday
19. UPLAND (1-2) lost to Villa Park, 34-21 | at Vista Murrieta, Friday
20. EDISON (1-2) lost to Orange Lutheran, 23-21 | at Palos Verdes, Friday
21. BISHOP AMAT (1-1) lost to St. John Bosco, 47-7| vs. Servite, Thursday
22. LOYOLA (2-1) def. Culver City, 62-21 | vs. Cathedral, Friday
23. WARREN (3-0) def. El Cajon Grossmont, 40-7 | vs. Gardena Serra, Friday
24. SAUGUS (3-0) def. Camarillo, 10-7 | at Simi Valley, Friday
25. AYALA (3-0) def. Diamond Ranch, 42-7 (Thursday) | vs. Los Osos, Friday
