College football: No. 19 Penn State tops No. 12 Wisconsin; No. 2 Oklahoma avoids upset

Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Graham Mertz deep in Penn State territory in the final 2 1/2 minutes to preserve the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions’ 16-10 victory over No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday at Madison, Wis., in both teams’ season opener.

Wisconsin had its string of 25 consecutive victories in home openers snapped because of its red-zone failures. The Badgers dominated time of possession but had four scoreless trips inside Penn State’s 25-yard line, including three inside the 10.

The Badgers had first-and-goal at the 1 in the closing minutes on a drive that included a targeting penalty on Ellis Brooks that knocked Penn State’s top tackler out of the game.

Then things went awry.

Mertz lost the ball on an apparent handoff attempt on first down, though Wisconsin’s Isaac Guerendo recovered the fumble at the 4. Guerendo lost a yard on second down, then Joey Porter Jr. broke up a pass to Jack Dunn.

On fourth down, Mertz attempted a pass across the middle to tight end Jake Ferguson, but Brisker picked it off and delivered a 41-yard return with 2:16 remaining.

No. 2 Oklahoma 40, Tulane 35

Spencer Rattler passed for 304 yards, and the second-ranked Sooners held off the Green Wave in a game that was relocated from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida.

Oklahoma led by five in the fourth quarter and Tulane had possession, but quarterback Michael Pratt ran for 12 yards on a fourth-and-13 play. Tulane turned the ball over on downs, and Oklahoma ran out the clock.

Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic tied an FBS record with three field goals of 50 or more yards, and Marvin Mims had five catches for 117 yards for the Sooners (1-0).

Pratt passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Green Wave (0-1). He also ran for another score.

At Michigan 47, Western Michigan 14

Ronnie Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before being injured in the Wolverines’ season-opening victory.

Michigan won the game easily, but they might have lost its best player for a while.

Bell was hurt on a punt return in the second quarter and kept weight off his right leg as he was helped off the field by a teammate and staff member. The senior receiver was later carted off the field and up the tunnel toward the team’s locker room to be further evaluated.

Kansas State 24, Stanford 7

Sixth-year quarterback Skylar Thompson ran for two touchdowns, bulling into the end zone for the first one after missing most of last season with a shoulder injury, and the Wildcats opened the season with a win in Arlington Texas.

Deuce Vaughn sprinted 59 yards for a touchdown and finished with 124 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Wildcats, who finished last season with a five-game losing streak.

Stanford was down 24-0 before Tanner McKee’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Brycen Tremayne with 3:16 left on its last offensive snap. The Cardinal, who last year won the last four games of their pandemic-shortened 4-2 season, have played 177 games since last being shut out, a 42-0 loss to USC on Nov. 4, 2006.

at Nebraska 52, Fordham 7

Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, and the Cornhuskers (1-1) broke away from their visitors from New York City.

Samori Toure caught eight passes for 133 yards and ran three times for 35 yards and a score as the Cornhuskers (1-1) bounced back from a loss at Illinois last week. Markese Stepp added 101 yards on 18 carries, and the Huskers finished with 633 total yards.

Army 43, Georgia State 10

Christian Anderson ran for one touchdown, passed for another and the Black Knights opened the season with a win in Atlanta.

Army turned two Georgia State turnovers into touchdowns and a 27-7 halftime lead. On its first drive, the Panthers State lost a fumble at their 40, which led to Tyson Riley’s 4-yard score. Anderson scored on a quarterback draw on the final play of the first half after the Panthers fumbled on their 9. Army scored on four of its five first-half drives.