College football 2021: Here are the best games to watch in Week 2

Each week, Times national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will be watching.

Kegs and Eggs

No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State, 9 a.m., Fox

The pandemic robbed us of this matchup last year, so let’s savor this one.

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown (13) toss the ball against Fresno State on Sept. 4 in Eugene, Ore. (Amanda Loman / Associated Press)

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 9 a.m., ESPN

Call it the Johnny Majors bowl. The Panthers will be a sneaky-tough opponent for the Vols.

No. 13 Florida at South Florida, 10 a.m., ABC

The Gators should roll, but anytime they travel to play within the state it’s a big deal.

Fire up the grill

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Colorado (in Denver), 12:30 p.m., Fox

The Pac-12 team with the best chance at a huge win isn’t Oregon — it’s Colorado.

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) warms up before a game. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

California at Texas Christian, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

The Golden Bears stumbled out of the gate last week but can recover quickly here.

No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State, 1:30 p.m., ABC

ESPN College Gameday is in Ames for a top-10 clash. Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa.

Night game buzz

No. 15 Texas at Arkansas, 4 p.m., ESPN

Steve Sarkisian notched a nice win last week but has to follow it up against an old Southwest Conference rival.

NC State at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Mike Leach’s Bulldogs escaped Louisiana Tech with a fourth-quarter comeback. NC State will be even tougher.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with his players before the start of the fourth quarter against Louisiana Tech in Starkville, Miss., Sept. 4. (Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

Missouri at Kentucky, 4 p.m., SEC Network

The first Southeastern Conference game of the year will feature an improved Kentucky offense.

Washington at Michigan, 5 p.m., ABC

The Huskies lost to Montana last week but doubt them at your peril. The pressure’s firmly on Michigan and Jim Harbaugh.

After dark

No. 21 Utah at Brigham Young, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

BYU will be looking for its second Pac-12 win in as many weeks, but the Utes will be a much tougher out than Arizona.

Stanford at No. 14 USC, 7:30 p.m., Fox

Kedon Slovis made his starting debut with a big game against Stanford in 2019 and hopes to duplicate that feat.