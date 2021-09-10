College football 2021: Here are the best games to watch in Week 2
Each week, Times national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will be watching.
Kegs and Eggs
No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State, 9 a.m., Fox
The pandemic robbed us of this matchup last year, so let’s savor this one.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 9 a.m., ESPN
Call it the Johnny Majors bowl. The Panthers will be a sneaky-tough opponent for the Vols.
No. 13 Florida at South Florida, 10 a.m., ABC
The Gators should roll, but anytime they travel to play within the state it’s a big deal.
Fire up the grill
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Colorado (in Denver), 12:30 p.m., Fox
The Pac-12 team with the best chance at a huge win isn’t Oregon — it’s Colorado.
California at Texas Christian, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
The Golden Bears stumbled out of the gate last week but can recover quickly here.
No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State, 1:30 p.m., ABC
ESPN College Gameday is in Ames for a top-10 clash. Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa.
Night game buzz
No. 15 Texas at Arkansas, 4 p.m., ESPN
Steve Sarkisian notched a nice win last week but has to follow it up against an old Southwest Conference rival.
NC State at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Mike Leach’s Bulldogs escaped Louisiana Tech with a fourth-quarter comeback. NC State will be even tougher.
Missouri at Kentucky, 4 p.m., SEC Network
The first Southeastern Conference game of the year will feature an improved Kentucky offense.
Washington at Michigan, 5 p.m., ABC
The Huskies lost to Montana last week but doubt them at your peril. The pressure’s firmly on Michigan and Jim Harbaugh.
After dark
No. 21 Utah at Brigham Young, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
BYU will be looking for its second Pac-12 win in as many weeks, but the Utes will be a much tougher out than Arizona.
Stanford at No. 14 USC, 7:30 p.m., Fox
Kedon Slovis made his starting debut with a big game against Stanford in 2019 and hopes to duplicate that feat.
