How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Friday.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Results | Next game

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0) def. East St. Louis (Ill.), 42-26 | at Chesapeake (Va.) Smith, Friday

2. MATER DEI (2-0) def. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, 49-7 | vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Sept. 24

3. SERVITE (3-0) def. Bishop Amat, 58-7 (Thursday) | at Sierra Canyon (at Pierce College), Friday

4. SIERRA CANYON (2-1) idle | vs. Servite (at Pierce College), Friday

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-0) def. JSerra, 48-0 | vs. Long Beach Poly, Friday

6. NORCO (3-0) idle | vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday

7. LOS ALAMITOS (4-0) def. Clovis Buchanan, 34-31 | at Santa Margarita (at Saddleback College), Friday

8. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1) vs. Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic (at St. John Bosco), Saturday | vs. Los Alamitos (at Saddleback College), Friday

9. SAN CLEMENTE (3-1) lost to Corona del Mar, 7-3 | at Edison (at Huntington Beach), Friday

10. CHAMINADE (3-1) def. Crespi, 42-14 | vs. Bakersfield Liberty, Friday

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-0) def. Damien, 41-38 (OT) | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

12. GARDENA SERRA (1-3) lost to Warren, 14-0 | vs. Carson, Friday

13. MISSION VIEJO (2-1) idle | at Alemany, Friday

14. LONG BEACH POLY (1-2) def. Leuzinger, 35-21 (Thursday) | at Corona Centennial, Friday

15. BISHOP ALEMANY (1-2) def. Oaks Christian, 56-21 | vs. Mission VIejo, Friday

16. VISTA MURRIETA (3-1) def. Upland, 48-0 | at Villa Park (at El Modena), Sept. 25

17. MURRIETA VALLEY (2-1) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 46-12 | at Norco, Friday

18. INGLEWOOD (3-0) idle | at Palos Verdes, Sept. 24

19. UPLAND (1-3) lost to Vista Murrieta, 48-0 | vs. Aquinas, Friday

20. EDISON (2-2) def. Palos Verdes, 49-10 | vs. San Clemente (at Huntington Beach), Friday

DOWNEY, CALIF. - SEP 10, 2021. Warren quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava throws under pressure from the Serra defense on Friday night, Sep. 10, 2021. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

High School Sports

Nicholaus Iamaleava leads Warren past Gardena Serra

Warren quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava completed 22 of 42 passes for 378 yards and two touchdowns in a 14-0 win over Gardena Serra for the 4-0 Bears.
21. BISHOP AMAT (1-2) lost to Servite, 58-7 (Thursday) | vs. Leuzinger, Friday

22. LOYOLA (3-1) def. Cathedral, 34-6 | vs. Crenshaw, Friday

23. WARREN (4-0) def. Gardena Serra, 14-0| at Culver City, Friday

24. SAUGUS (3-1) lost to Simi Valley, 21-10 | vs. Oxnard (at College of Canyons), Friday

25. AYALA (4-0) def. Los Osos, 40-21 | at Tustin, Thursday

