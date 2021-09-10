How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Friday.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Results | Next game
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0) def. East St. Louis (Ill.), 42-26 | at Chesapeake (Va.) Smith, Friday
2. MATER DEI (2-0) def. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, 49-7 | vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Sept. 24
3. SERVITE (3-0) def. Bishop Amat, 58-7 (Thursday) | at Sierra Canyon (at Pierce College), Friday
4. SIERRA CANYON (2-1) idle | vs. Servite (at Pierce College), Friday
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-0) def. JSerra, 48-0 | vs. Long Beach Poly, Friday
6. NORCO (3-0) idle | vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday
7. LOS ALAMITOS (4-0) def. Clovis Buchanan, 34-31 | at Santa Margarita (at Saddleback College), Friday
8. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1) vs. Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic (at St. John Bosco), Saturday | vs. Los Alamitos (at Saddleback College), Friday
9. SAN CLEMENTE (3-1) lost to Corona del Mar, 7-3 | at Edison (at Huntington Beach), Friday
10. CHAMINADE (3-1) def. Crespi, 42-14 | vs. Bakersfield Liberty, Friday
11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-0) def. Damien, 41-38 (OT) | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday
12. GARDENA SERRA (1-3) lost to Warren, 14-0 | vs. Carson, Friday
13. MISSION VIEJO (2-1) idle | at Alemany, Friday
14. LONG BEACH POLY (1-2) def. Leuzinger, 35-21 (Thursday) | at Corona Centennial, Friday
15. BISHOP ALEMANY (1-2) def. Oaks Christian, 56-21 | vs. Mission VIejo, Friday
16. VISTA MURRIETA (3-1) def. Upland, 48-0 | at Villa Park (at El Modena), Sept. 25
17. MURRIETA VALLEY (2-1) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 46-12 | at Norco, Friday
18. INGLEWOOD (3-0) idle | at Palos Verdes, Sept. 24
19. UPLAND (1-3) lost to Vista Murrieta, 48-0 | vs. Aquinas, Friday
20. EDISON (2-2) def. Palos Verdes, 49-10 | vs. San Clemente (at Huntington Beach), Friday
Warren quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava completed 22 of 42 passes for 378 yards and two touchdowns in a 14-0 win over Gardena Serra for the 4-0 Bears.
21. BISHOP AMAT (1-2) lost to Servite, 58-7 (Thursday) | vs. Leuzinger, Friday
22. LOYOLA (3-1) def. Cathedral, 34-6 | vs. Crenshaw, Friday
23. WARREN (4-0) def. Gardena Serra, 14-0| at Culver City, Friday
24. SAUGUS (3-1) lost to Simi Valley, 21-10 | vs. Oxnard (at College of Canyons), Friday
25. AYALA (4-0) def. Los Osos, 40-21 | at Tustin, Thursday
