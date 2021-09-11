Emma Raducanu defeats Leylah Fernandez to become first qualifier to win U.S. Open
Emma Raducanu of Britain defeated Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, 6-4, 6-3, for the U.S. Open women’s singles title on Saturday, becoming the first qualifier to ever win a major tennis championship.
Raducanu, 18, didn’t drop a set at the U.S. Open en route to winning the title.
In the last game of the match, Fernandez was building momentum before Raducanu rallied after a medical timeout to clinch the victory. Raducanu ended the match with an ace.
This is a developing story. The Times will have more on Raducanu’s win soon.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Alexander Zverev in five sets to reach the U.S. Open final, where he’ll face Daniil Medvedev and try to achieve the calendar Grand Slam.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.