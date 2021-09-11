Emma Raducanu defeats Leylah Fernandez to become first qualifier to win U.S. Open

Emma Raducanu of Britain defeated Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, 6-4, 6-3, for the U.S. Open women’s singles title on Saturday, becoming the first qualifier to ever win a major tennis championship.

Raducanu, 18, didn’t drop a set at the U.S. Open en route to winning the title.

In the last game of the match, Fernandez was building momentum before Raducanu rallied after a medical timeout to clinch the victory. Raducanu ended the match with an ace.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on Raducanu’s win soon.