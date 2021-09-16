NFL Week 2 picks: Chargers beat Cowboys at SoFi; Rams, Raiders stay perfect

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season begins Thursday with the New York Giants taking on the Washington Football Team. The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups.

Farmer’s record last week: 7-9 (.438). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 6-9-1 (.400).

Times are Pacific. Lines according to FanDuel (O/U = over/under):