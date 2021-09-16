Week 3 college football picks: Auburn at Penn State, USC, UCLA and more

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis throws a pass during a loss to Stanford at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

It will be surreal for USC fans watching the Trojans and not seeing Clay Helton’s face on the sideline. In his place will be interim head coach Donte Williams, who will be learning on the fly in his new role. Can Williams, a master motivator when it comes to recruiting, get the same level of player buy-in on game day? It will probably be good to get the Trojans out of L.A. to more easily come together with a chip on their shoulders. USC 28, Washington State 20