College football 2021: Best games to watch in Week 3

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford hands off to wide receiver Jahan Dotson.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) hands off to wide receiver Jahan Dotson against Ball State during a game in State College, Pa., on Saturday.
(Barry Reeger / Associated Press)
By J. Brady McColloughStaff Writer 
Each week, the Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game-watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day.

Kegs and Eggs

Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma, 9 a.m., Fox

Seeing these old Big 8 Conference rivals take the field together will bring nostalgia.

Oklahoma running back Eric Gray scores a touchdown against Western Carolina.
Oklahoma running back Eric Gray scores a touchdown against Western Carolina during the first half on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
(Alonzo Adams / Associated Press)
No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana, 9 a.m., ESPN

USC fans can learn more about Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, a potential head-coaching candidate.

No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia, 9 a.m., FS1

Are the Hokies for real? They’ll have a great chance to prove it in Morgantown.

Michigan State at No. 24 Miami, 9 a.m., ABC

Has Miami recovered from its Alabama beatdown enough to hold off a hot Michigan State team?

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 a.m., Pac-12 Network

The Buffaloes nearly had a top-five upset over Texas A&M but could be 1-2 real quick.

Fire up the grill

Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC

Luck has been on the Fighting Irish’s side, and Purdue could put an end to that streak.

No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida, 12:30 p.m., CBS

The Swamp will be rocking early, but how long can the Gators keep their fans engaged?

Florida quarterback Emory Jones celebrates with teammates after his touchdown run against South Florida.
Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) celebrates with teammates after his touchdown run against South Florida during the first half on Saturday in Tampa, Fla.
(Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)

USC at Washington State, 12:30 p.m., Fox

Weird stuff happens in Pullman, and the Trojans will be playing their first game without Clay Helton.

Night game buzz

Utah at San Diego State, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network

The Utes took a tough loss to rival Brigham Young and won’t have an easy rebound against the Aztecs.

No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State, 4:30 p.m., ABC

This feels like an Outback Bowl, but it’s so much better as a “white out” night game in Happy Valley.

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter breaks away for a touchdown against Alabama State.
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter breaks away for a touchdown against Alabama State during the second half on Saturday in Auburn, Ala.
(Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Virginia at No. 21 North Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

North Carolina was dreadful in its opener but can restore its high ceiling by beating a tough Virginia team.

After dark

Oklahoma State at Boise State, 6 p.m., FS1

If the Broncos want to prove they belong in the expanded Big 12, now’s the time.

No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 Brigham Young, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

BYU can improve to 3-0 against the Pac-12 by spitting out the untested Sun Devils.

Fresno State at No. 13 UCLA, 7:45 p.m., Pac-12 Network

UCLA better hope it didn’t lose momentum during the bye because the Bulldogs can play.

J. Brady McCollough

J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on national college football and basketball topics. Before joining the Times in May 2018, he was a projects reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a 2017 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.

