Russell Westbrook is producing a documentary about himself for Showtime

Russell Westbrook is producing a documentary of which he’s the subject — a look at one of the NBA’s more private players through his own lens.

“Passion Play: Russell Westbrook” will air at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 on Showtime. Westbrook previously produced “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre,” which was nominated for an Emmy.

Westbrook grew up on the outskirts of Los Angeles and played at Leuzinger High before starring at UCLA on his way to the NBA. After stints with Oklahoma City, Houston and Washington, he joined the Lakers this off-season via trade.

“I’m proud to share this documentary and give audiences an inside look into who I really am on and off the court,” Westbrook said in a statement. “There are a lot of misconceptions about me but I’m ready to share my story and my journey with my fans.”

Gotham Chopra, who directed Kobe Bryant’s “Muse” for Showtime, is also a co-director on Westbrook’s project.