NFL Week 3 picks: Rams come out on top over Bucs; 49ers edge Packers

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season begins Thursday with the Carolina Panthers taking on the Houston Texans. The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups.
Farmer’s record last week: 9-7 (.563); season 16-16 (.500). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-8 (.500); season 14-17-1 (.452).
Times are Pacific. Lines according to FanDuel (O/U = over/under):
Panthers (2-0) at Texans (1-1)
Thursday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: NFL Network.
Line: Panthers by 8. O/U: 43.
Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor is out, replaced by rookie Davis Mills, and that spells disaster against a team with the No. 1-ranked defense. Sam Darnold is spreading around the ball well.
Prediction: Panthers 31, Texans 14
Ravens (1-1) at Lions (0-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Ravens by 8. O/U: 50.
The Lions play hard, they’re physical and Jared Goff does enough to make games interesting, but this is a five-win team. If Baltimore lets Lamar Jackson be Lamar, it won’t be close.
Prediction: Ravens 38, Lions 20
Chargers (1-1) at Chiefs (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Chiefs by 7. O/U: 55.
Justin Herbert looks great, and that defense is coming together under Brandon Staley. The Chargers have given Chiefs problems before. Chiefs need a true No. 2 receiver ... but they still have enough.
Prediction: Chiefs 31, Chargers 27
Bengals (1-1) at Steelers (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Steelers by 3. O/U: 431/2.
Steelers defense is still dialing in what it could be, and losing T.J. Watt really hurts. But Pittsburgh is at home against a division opponent it has beaten in 15 of the last 17 meetings.
Prediction: Steelers 27, Bengals 23
Colts (0-2) at Titans (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Titans by 5. O/U: 48.
The Colts are solid but lack weapons. If Carson Wentz can play on those two injured ankles, he’s going to be limited. Titans lean on Derrick Henry to get the job done in a low-scoring game.
Prediction: Titans 21, Colts 17
Washington Football Team (1-1) at Bills (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Bills by 8. O/U: 45.
Yes, Buffalo beat Miami 35-0, but that was as much an indictment of the Dolphins as a show of strength by the Bills. They aren’t entirely clicking on offense, and Washington is capable of keeping it close.
Prediction: Bills 28, Washington 21
Bears (1-1) at Browns (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Browns by 7. O/U: 451/2.
Browns have been underwhelming on defense, but Baker Mayfield has played well. No matter how good Justin Fields is going to be, it’s not easy facing bookends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.
Prediction: Browns 27, Bears 21
Cardinals (2-0) at Jaguars (0-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Cardinals by 8. O/U: 52.
If Cardinals stay healthy, they’re going to be scary. That offense is fun to watch. The Jaguars are bad, look lost and their season is already starting to circle the drain. Rough start for Trevor Lawrence.
Prediction: Cardinals 35, Jaguars 14
Saints (1-1) at Patriots (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Patriots by 3. O/U: 42.
Mac Jones still has the training wheels on, but it’s so far so good. Patriots will be able to run and play sound football. The Saints with Jameis Winston will rack up some yards, but mistakes are looming.
Prediction: Patriots 24, Saints 20
Hawks (0-2) at Giants (0-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Giants by 3. O/U: 471/2.
Should be interesting. The Falcons got thumped by Tampa Bay, but they’ll show up against a lesser team. They blitz a ton, and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is the X-factor. New York goes as he goes.
Prediction: Giants 28, Falcons 24
Jets (0-2) at Broncos (2-0)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Broncos by 11. O/U: 41.
The Jets are terrible, and the Broncos are pretty strong. Teddy Bridgewater and Courtland Sutton are dangerous, Denver can run it and that offensive line looks so much better than it once did.
Prediction: Broncos 28, Jets 10
Dolphins (1-1) at Raiders (2-0)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Raiders by 4. O/U: 45.
Raiders seldom blitz yet seem to put more pressure on quarterbacks than anybody. Derek Carr continues to surprise people as a top-shelf quarterback. Dolphins got smoked last week by Buffalo.
Prediction: Raiders 31, Dolphins 24
Buccaneers (2-0) at Rams (2-0)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Buccaneers by 2. O/U: 551/2.
Measuring-stick game for both teams. Rams won at Tampa Bay last season and have the firepower to win again. Cooper Kupp has another big game, and Matthew Stafford keeps it rolling.
Prediction: Rams 28, Buccaneers 24
Seahawks (1-1) at Vikings (0-2)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 717.
Line: Seahawks by 2. O/U: 551/2.
The Seahawks blew a lead to Tennessee last Sunday, they’re on the road, and they might be at the bottom of the NFC West ... but they’re a team that’s going to get better and is going to win this one.
Prediction: Seahawks 30, Vikings 27
Packers (1-1) at 49ers (2-0)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: 49ers by 4. O/U: 491/2.
Losing cornerback Jason Verrett really hurt the 49ers, but their defense is still markedly better than Green Bay’s. If the offenses are anywhere close to comparable, the home team gets the edge.
Prediction: 49ers 28, Packers 23
Eagles (1-1) at Cowboys (1-1)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Cowboys by 4. O/U: 511/2.
The Eagles can give teams problems defensively although they are already banged up. That could hurt them against a Dallas team that can move the ball and is doing some damage with Tony Pollard.
Prediction: Cowboys 28, Eagles 27
