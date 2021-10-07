NFL Week 5 picks: Rams edge Seahawks; Bengals beat Packers

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season begins Thursday with the Rams visiting the Seahawks in Seattle. The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups.
Farmer’s record last week: 10-6 (.625); season 38-26 (.594). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-9 (.438); season 26-37-1 (.429).
Times Pacific. Lines according to FanDuel (O/U = over/under):
Rams (3-1) at Seahawks (2-2)
Thursday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, Amazon.
Line: Rams by 21/2. O/U: 541/2.
Rams couldn’t contain Kyler Murray, but the Arizona quarterback is different than Russell Wilson. Rams have done a good job of corralling Wilson in the past. This is a bounce-back game for L.A.
Prediction: Rams 27, Seahawks 24
Jets (1-3) at Falcons (1-3)
Sunday, 6:30 a.m.
TV: NFL Network.
Line: Falcons by 3. O/U: 46.
Two bad teams, more dregs for London. The Jets picked up their first victory last week, some slivers of hope there. Falcons folded down the stretch. Give it to the more experienced quarterback.
Prediction: Falcons 24, Jets 20
Patriots (1-3) at Texans (0-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Patriots by 9. O/U: 391/2.
Houston is absolutely horrible. Getting 10 first downs would be a triumph. Even with a rookie quarterback on the road — Mac Jones figures to be good, by the way — the Patriots should easily win this one.
Prediction: Patriots 24, Texans 10
Titans (2-2) at Jaguars (0-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Titans by 41/2. O/U: 481/2.
Does No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence catch a break against a soft Tennessee defense the way No. 2 pick Zach Wilson did last week? Can’t overlook the Titans’ weapons who should be able to come through.
Prediction: Titans 27, Jaguars 21
Dolphins (1-3) at Buccaneers (3-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Buccaneers by 10. O/U: 48.
The Buccaneers are coming off a close, emotional win in rainy Foxborough, but now they’re back home against an opponent who can’t stop the run and doesn’t have an offense that can keep pace.
Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Dolphins 20
Saints (2-2) at Washington Football Team (2-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Saints by 2. O/U: 441/2.
Washington’s offense can move the ball, although it really hurts losing tight end Logan Thomas and guard Brandon Scherff, the team’s best lineman. New Orleans is too up and down to be reliable.
Prediction: Washington 23, New Orleans 21
Eagles (1-3) at Panthers (3-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Panthers by 31/2. O/U: 45.
The availability of Christian McCaffrey is unclear, and he could be a game changer. Still, if the Panthers can protect Sam Darnold — that’s in question lately — they are good enough to ease away.
Prediction: Panthers 24, Eagles 20
Packers (3-1) at Bengals (3-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Packers by 3. O/U: 51.
The Packers are better at home. The shoulder injury to cornerback Jaire Alexander figures to be costly. The Bengals have lots of weapons, lots of ways for Joe Burrow to go, plus they’re at home.
Prediction: Bengals 27, Packers 24
Lions (0-4) at Vikings (1-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Vikings by 9. O/U: 49.
The Lions are 0-4 but are a young team and aren’t terrible. They should have beaten Baltimore. Jared Goff & Co. might not win this divisional matchup, but they’ll make it interesting.
Prediction: Vikings 28, Lions 24
Broncos (3-1) at Steelers (1-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Steelers by 1. O/U: 391/2.
“New” Steelers offense is nothing special, although it helps Ben Roethlisberger to have Dionte Johnson back. Broncos have dangerous pass rush but pass defense is suspect. Broncos’ QB troubles an issue.
Prediction: Steelers 20, Broncos 18
Browns (3-1) at Chargers (3-1)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Chargers by 11/2. O/U: 47.
Could be the game of the week after the Chargers looked dazzling Monday night in their thumping of the Raiders. Cleveland has weapons but has to come across the country to face a powder-blue bully.
Prediction: Chargers 28, Browns 24
Bears (2-2) at Raiders (3-1)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Raiders by 51/2. O/U: 44.
The Raiders were embarrassed by the Chargers, but that was a temporary letdown. They are really solid at home, and they’re a better team than Chicago. Derek Carr has a big game.
Prediction: Raiders 28, Bears 20
49ers (2-2) at Cardinals (4-0)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Cardinals by 51/2. O/U: 50.
The Cardinals, the league’s only unbeaten team, are legit. Kyler Murray is incredibly elusive and that sets up passing game. This team is gathering confidence by the week. Another division win.
Prediction: Cardinals 27, 49ers 21
Giants (1-3) at Cowboys (3-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Cowboys by 7. O/U: 52.
Dak Prescott has been on fire, and Dalton Schultz is increasingly involved in the offense. The Giants couldn’t slow Jameis Winston last week. Dallas figures to step on the gas in this divisional matchup.
Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 23
Bills (3-1) at Chiefs (2-2)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Chiefs by 21/2. O/U: 561/2.
Chiefs sliced and diced Eagles last week, showing their offense is still a formidable force. Buffalo’s pass defense is really tough, however, and this could be a landmark game for Josh Allen and crew.
Prediction: Bills 28, Chiefs 27
Colts (1-3) at Ravens (3-1)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Ravens by 7. O/U: 46.
The banged-up Colts will have problems keeping pace on the scoreboard against the explosive Ravens. Baltimore’s defense looked good against Denver, although it was against Drew Lock.
Prediction: Ravens 28, Colts 20
