Advertisement
Share
Sports

Clippers 2021-22 schedule and roster

Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots over Clippers forward Paul George.
Warriors guard Stephen Curry, shooting, and Clippers forward Paul George renew their Pacific Division rivalry in the season opener Oct. 21.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

CLIPPERS 2021-22 SCHEDULE BY MONTH

October

21, at Golden State, 7 p.m. (TNT); 23, vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 25, vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 27, vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 29, at Portland, 7 p.m. (Bally).

November

Advertisement

1, vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 3, at Minnesota, 5 p.m. (Bally); 5, at Minnesota, 5 p.m. (Bally); 7, vs. Charlotte, 6 p.m. (Bally); 9, vs. Portland, 7 p.m. (TNT); 11, vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 13, vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 14, vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m. (Bally); 16, vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 18, at Memphis, 5 p.m. (Bally); 19, at New Orleans, 5 p.m. (Bally); 21, vs. Dallas, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 23, vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 26, vs. Detroit, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 28, vs. Golden State, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 29, vs. New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. (Bally).

December

1, vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 3, at Lakers, 7 p.m. (ESPN); 4, at Sacramento, 7 p.m. (Bally); 6, at Portland, 7 p.m. (Bally); 8, vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 11, vs. Orlando, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 13, vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 15, at Utah, 7 p.m. (ESPN); 18, at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m. (Bally); 20, vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 22, at Sacramento, 7 p.m. (Bally); 26, vs. Denver, 6 p.m. (Bally); 27, vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 29, at Boston, 4:30 p.m. (Bally); 31, at Toronto, 4:30 p.m. (Bally).

January

1, at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m. (Bally); 3, vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 6, at Phoenix, 7 p.m. (TNT); 8, vs. Memphis, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 9, vs. Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 11, vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 13, at New Orleans, 5 p.m. (Bally); 15, at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m. (Bally); 17, vs. Indiana, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 19, at Denver, 7 p.m. (ESPN); 21, at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. (Bally); 23, at New York, 10 a.m. (Bally); 25, at Washington, 4 p.m. (Bally); 26, at Orlando, 4 p.m. (Bally), 28, at Miami, 5 p.m. (Bally); 30, at Charlotte, 10 a.m. (Bally); 31, at Indiana, 4 p.m. (Bally).

February

3, vs. Lakers, 7 p.m. (TNT); 6, vs. Milwaukee, 6 p.m. (NBA TV); 8, at Memphis, 5 p.m. (Bally); 10, at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. (Bally); 12, at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. (Bally); 14, vs. Golden State, 7:30 p.m. (TNT); 15, at Phoenix, 7 p.m. (TNT); 17, vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 25, at Lakers, 7 p.m. (ESPN); 27, at Houston, 4 p.m.

March

1, at Houston, 5 p.m. (Bally); 3, vs. Lakers, 7 p.m. (TNT); 6, vs. New York, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN); 8, at Golden State, 7 p.m. (TNT); 9, vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 11, at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m. (Bally); 13, at Detroit, noon (Bally); 14, at Cleveland, 4 p.m. (Bally); 16, vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 18, at Utah, 6 p.m. (Bally); 22, at Denver, 7 p.m. (TNT); 25, vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 pm. (NBA TV); 29, vs. Utah, 7 p.m. (TNT); 31, at Chicago, 5 p.m. (Bally).

April

3, vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 6, vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m. (ESPN); 9, vs. Sacramento, TBD (Bally); 10, vs. Oklahoma City, TBD (Bally).

El Segundo, CA. September 28, 2021: Lakers Dwight Howard does an interview during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Sports

Complete coverage: NBA season preview 2021-22

The NBA’s 75th anniversary season begins Tuesday, Oct. 19, with a pair of games, including Lakers vs. Warriors. Here is the L.A. Times’ coverage.

CLIPPERS ROSTER

No., Player, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr., School/Country

33, Nicolas Batum, F, 6-8, 230, 14, France

5, Eric Bledsoe, G, 6-1, 214, 12, Kentucky

4, Brandon Boston Jr., G, 6-6, 188, R, Kentucky

7, Amir Coffey, G-F, 6-7, 210, 3, Minnesota

13, Paul George, F, 6-8, 220, 12, Fresno State

55, Isaiah Hartenstein, C, 7-0, 250, 4, Germany

9, Serge Ibaka, F-C, 6-10, 235, 13, Republic of the Congo

1, Reggie Jackson, G, 6-2, 208, 11, Boston College

45, Keon Johnson, G, 6-4, 185, R, Tennessee

5, Luke Kennard, G, 6-5, 206, 5, Duke

2, Kawhi Leonard, F, 6-7, 225, 11, San Diego State

14, Terance Mann, G-F, 6-5, 215, 3, Florida State

8, Marcus Morris Sr., F, 6-8, 218, 11, Kansas

17, Jason Preston, G, 6-3, 181, R, Ohio

0, Jay Scrubb, G, 6-5, 220, 2, Logan

7, Justise Winslow, F, 6-6, 222, 7, Duke

40, Ivica Zubac, C, 7-0, 240, 6, Croatia

Coach: Tyronn Lue

Assistants: Dan Craig, Jeremy Castleberry, Larry Drew, Shaun Fein, Jay Larranaga, Brendan O’Connor Brian Shaw

SportsClippers

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement