Clippers 2021-22 schedule and roster
CLIPPERS 2021-22 SCHEDULE BY MONTH
October
21, at Golden State, 7 p.m. (TNT); 23, vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 25, vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 27, vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 29, at Portland, 7 p.m. (Bally).
November
1, vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 3, at Minnesota, 5 p.m. (Bally); 5, at Minnesota, 5 p.m. (Bally); 7, vs. Charlotte, 6 p.m. (Bally); 9, vs. Portland, 7 p.m. (TNT); 11, vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 13, vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 14, vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m. (Bally); 16, vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 18, at Memphis, 5 p.m. (Bally); 19, at New Orleans, 5 p.m. (Bally); 21, vs. Dallas, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 23, vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 26, vs. Detroit, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 28, vs. Golden State, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 29, vs. New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. (Bally).
December
1, vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 3, at Lakers, 7 p.m. (ESPN); 4, at Sacramento, 7 p.m. (Bally); 6, at Portland, 7 p.m. (Bally); 8, vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 11, vs. Orlando, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 13, vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 15, at Utah, 7 p.m. (ESPN); 18, at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m. (Bally); 20, vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 22, at Sacramento, 7 p.m. (Bally); 26, vs. Denver, 6 p.m. (Bally); 27, vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 29, at Boston, 4:30 p.m. (Bally); 31, at Toronto, 4:30 p.m. (Bally).
January
1, at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m. (Bally); 3, vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 6, at Phoenix, 7 p.m. (TNT); 8, vs. Memphis, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 9, vs. Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 11, vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 13, at New Orleans, 5 p.m. (Bally); 15, at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m. (Bally); 17, vs. Indiana, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 19, at Denver, 7 p.m. (ESPN); 21, at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. (Bally); 23, at New York, 10 a.m. (Bally); 25, at Washington, 4 p.m. (Bally); 26, at Orlando, 4 p.m. (Bally), 28, at Miami, 5 p.m. (Bally); 30, at Charlotte, 10 a.m. (Bally); 31, at Indiana, 4 p.m. (Bally).
February
3, vs. Lakers, 7 p.m. (TNT); 6, vs. Milwaukee, 6 p.m. (NBA TV); 8, at Memphis, 5 p.m. (Bally); 10, at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. (Bally); 12, at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. (Bally); 14, vs. Golden State, 7:30 p.m. (TNT); 15, at Phoenix, 7 p.m. (TNT); 17, vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 25, at Lakers, 7 p.m. (ESPN); 27, at Houston, 4 p.m.
March
1, at Houston, 5 p.m. (Bally); 3, vs. Lakers, 7 p.m. (TNT); 6, vs. New York, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN); 8, at Golden State, 7 p.m. (TNT); 9, vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 11, at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m. (Bally); 13, at Detroit, noon (Bally); 14, at Cleveland, 4 p.m. (Bally); 16, vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 18, at Utah, 6 p.m. (Bally); 22, at Denver, 7 p.m. (TNT); 25, vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 pm. (NBA TV); 29, vs. Utah, 7 p.m. (TNT); 31, at Chicago, 5 p.m. (Bally).
April
3, vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 6, vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m. (ESPN); 9, vs. Sacramento, TBD (Bally); 10, vs. Oklahoma City, TBD (Bally).
The NBA’s 75th anniversary season begins Tuesday, Oct. 19, with a pair of games, including Lakers vs. Warriors. Here is the L.A. Times’ coverage.
CLIPPERS ROSTER
No., Player, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr., School/Country
33, Nicolas Batum, F, 6-8, 230, 14, France
5, Eric Bledsoe, G, 6-1, 214, 12, Kentucky
4, Brandon Boston Jr., G, 6-6, 188, R, Kentucky
7, Amir Coffey, G-F, 6-7, 210, 3, Minnesota
13, Paul George, F, 6-8, 220, 12, Fresno State
55, Isaiah Hartenstein, C, 7-0, 250, 4, Germany
9, Serge Ibaka, F-C, 6-10, 235, 13, Republic of the Congo
1, Reggie Jackson, G, 6-2, 208, 11, Boston College
45, Keon Johnson, G, 6-4, 185, R, Tennessee
5, Luke Kennard, G, 6-5, 206, 5, Duke
2, Kawhi Leonard, F, 6-7, 225, 11, San Diego State
14, Terance Mann, G-F, 6-5, 215, 3, Florida State
8, Marcus Morris Sr., F, 6-8, 218, 11, Kansas
17, Jason Preston, G, 6-3, 181, R, Ohio
0, Jay Scrubb, G, 6-5, 220, 2, Logan
7, Justise Winslow, F, 6-6, 222, 7, Duke
40, Ivica Zubac, C, 7-0, 240, 6, Croatia
Coach: Tyronn Lue
Assistants: Dan Craig, Jeremy Castleberry, Larry Drew, Shaun Fein, Jay Larranaga, Brendan O’Connor Brian Shaw
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.