Clippers 2021-22 schedule and roster

CLIPPERS 2021-22 SCHEDULE BY MONTH

October

21, at Golden State, 7 p.m. (TNT); 23, vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 25, vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 27, vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 29, at Portland, 7 p.m. (Bally).

November

1, vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 3, at Minnesota, 5 p.m. (Bally); 5, at Minnesota, 5 p.m. (Bally); 7, vs. Charlotte, 6 p.m. (Bally); 9, vs. Portland, 7 p.m. (TNT); 11, vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 13, vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 14, vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m. (Bally); 16, vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 18, at Memphis, 5 p.m. (Bally); 19, at New Orleans, 5 p.m. (Bally); 21, vs. Dallas, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 23, vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 26, vs. Detroit, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 28, vs. Golden State, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 29, vs. New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. (Bally).

December

1, vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 3, at Lakers, 7 p.m. (ESPN); 4, at Sacramento, 7 p.m. (Bally); 6, at Portland, 7 p.m. (Bally); 8, vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 11, vs. Orlando, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 13, vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 15, at Utah, 7 p.m. (ESPN); 18, at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m. (Bally); 20, vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 22, at Sacramento, 7 p.m. (Bally); 26, vs. Denver, 6 p.m. (Bally); 27, vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 29, at Boston, 4:30 p.m. (Bally); 31, at Toronto, 4:30 p.m. (Bally).

January

1, at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m. (Bally); 3, vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 6, at Phoenix, 7 p.m. (TNT); 8, vs. Memphis, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 9, vs. Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 11, vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 13, at New Orleans, 5 p.m. (Bally); 15, at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m. (Bally); 17, vs. Indiana, 12:30 p.m. (Bally); 19, at Denver, 7 p.m. (ESPN); 21, at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. (Bally); 23, at New York, 10 a.m. (Bally); 25, at Washington, 4 p.m. (Bally); 26, at Orlando, 4 p.m. (Bally), 28, at Miami, 5 p.m. (Bally); 30, at Charlotte, 10 a.m. (Bally); 31, at Indiana, 4 p.m. (Bally).

February

3, vs. Lakers, 7 p.m. (TNT); 6, vs. Milwaukee, 6 p.m. (NBA TV); 8, at Memphis, 5 p.m. (Bally); 10, at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. (Bally); 12, at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. (Bally); 14, vs. Golden State, 7:30 p.m. (TNT); 15, at Phoenix, 7 p.m. (TNT); 17, vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 25, at Lakers, 7 p.m. (ESPN); 27, at Houston, 4 p.m.

March

1, at Houston, 5 p.m. (Bally); 3, vs. Lakers, 7 p.m. (TNT); 6, vs. New York, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN); 8, at Golden State, 7 p.m. (TNT); 9, vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 11, at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m. (Bally); 13, at Detroit, noon (Bally); 14, at Cleveland, 4 p.m. (Bally); 16, vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Bally); 18, at Utah, 6 p.m. (Bally); 22, at Denver, 7 p.m. (TNT); 25, vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 pm. (NBA TV); 29, vs. Utah, 7 p.m. (TNT); 31, at Chicago, 5 p.m. (Bally).

April

3, vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV); 6, vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m. (ESPN); 9, vs. Sacramento, TBD (Bally); 10, vs. Oklahoma City, TBD (Bally).

CLIPPERS ROSTER

No., Player, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr., School/Country

33, Nicolas Batum, F, 6-8, 230, 14, France

5, Eric Bledsoe, G, 6-1, 214, 12, Kentucky

4, Brandon Boston Jr., G, 6-6, 188, R, Kentucky

7, Amir Coffey, G-F, 6-7, 210, 3, Minnesota

13, Paul George, F, 6-8, 220, 12, Fresno State

55, Isaiah Hartenstein, C, 7-0, 250, 4, Germany

9, Serge Ibaka, F-C, 6-10, 235, 13, Republic of the Congo

1, Reggie Jackson, G, 6-2, 208, 11, Boston College

45, Keon Johnson, G, 6-4, 185, R, Tennessee

5, Luke Kennard, G, 6-5, 206, 5, Duke

2, Kawhi Leonard, F, 6-7, 225, 11, San Diego State

14, Terance Mann, G-F, 6-5, 215, 3, Florida State

8, Marcus Morris Sr., F, 6-8, 218, 11, Kansas

17, Jason Preston, G, 6-3, 181, R, Ohio

0, Jay Scrubb, G, 6-5, 220, 2, Logan

7, Justise Winslow, F, 6-6, 222, 7, Duke

40, Ivica Zubac, C, 7-0, 240, 6, Croatia

Coach: Tyronn Lue

Assistants: Dan Craig, Jeremy Castleberry, Larry Drew, Shaun Fein, Jay Larranaga, Brendan O’Connor Brian Shaw