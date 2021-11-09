CFP rankings: Ohio State moves into top four; Cincinnati fifth in rankings
No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Cincinnati all moved up one spot behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama in the second College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night.
Two Southeastern Conference teams sat atop the ranking for a second straight week, but after Michigan State lost last weekend, at least one spot in the top four was certain to change.
The committee simply bumped up the Ducks, Buckeyes and Bearcats and dropped Michigan State to No. 7 behind No. 6 Michigan.
The Spartans beat the Wolverines 37-33 just two weeks ago.
Unbeaten Oklahoma remained at No. 8 and Notre Dame and Oklahoma State rounded out the top 10.
There are three more regular-season rankings before the CFP selection committee sets the semifinal matchups and other New Year’s Six bowls with its final Top 25 on Dec. 5.
The College Football Playoff semifinals will be played at the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.
The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
USC’s road game against Cal on Saturday has been rescheduled because of COVID-19 cases among the Golden Bears. The teams will play Dec. 4, the Pac-12 announced.
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Oregon
4. Ohio State
5. Cincinnati
6. Michigan13.
7. Michigan State
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma State
11. Texas A&M
12. Wake Forest
13. Baylor
14. Brigham Young
15. Mississippi
16. North Carolina State
17. Auburn
18. Wisconsin
19. Purdue
20. Iowa
21. Pittsburgh
22. San Diego State
23. Texas, San Antonio
24. Utah
25. Arkansas
