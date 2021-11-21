Sacramento Kings fire coach Luke Walton in his third season
The Sacramento Kings have fired coach Luke Walton after getting off to a disappointing start in his third season in charge, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press.
Walton was informed of the decision on Sunday, a day after a 123-105 home loss to Utah that dropped the Kings to 6-11 on the season, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the move.
ESPN first reported the firing.
Walton had a 68-93 record in two-plus seasons as coach, failing to get Sacramento back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season.
