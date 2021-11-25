Top college football games to watch this weekend: Rivalry edition

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord plays against Michigan State on Nov. 20 in Columbus, Ohio. (Jay LaPrete / Associated Press)

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan, 9 a.m., Fox

Michigan hasn’t won “The Game” since 2011. With Ohio State surging the last month, a Wolverine win would shock the world.

No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech, 9 a.m., ABC

The Yellow Jackets are going to get crushed, but it’s still one more chance to see Georgia before its Alabama showdown.

Advertisement

Texas Tech at No. 8 Baylor, 9 a.m., FS1

The Bears need a win and an Oklahoma loss to play Oklahoma State for the Big 12 crown next week.

No. 3 Alabama at Auburn, 12:30 p.m., CBS

Alabama linebackers Henry To’oTo’o (10) and Christian Harris (8) high-five after a stop of Arkansas on Nov. 20 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Vasha Hunt / Associated Press)

The Tigers don’t appear Bama-ready, but they’ve pulled off some crazy Iron Bowl upsets before.

Penn State at No. 12 Michigan State, 12:30 p.m., ABC

James Franklin and Mel Tucker appear to be staying. If Penn State falls to 7-5, its fans may not be too excited about it.

Oregon State at No. 11 Oregon, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

The Ducks can win the Pac-12 North with a Civil War victory. Oregon State needs a win and a Washington State loss.

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State, 4:30 p.m., ABC

Advertisement

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders drops back to pass the ball during the first half against Texas Tech on Nov. 20 in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson / Associated Press)

If the Cowboys win “Bedlam” and the Big 12 title Dec. 4, they’ll have an argument for the final playoff spot.

No. 6 Notre Dame at Stanford, 5 p.m, Fox

The Fighting Irish should pummel the struggling Cardinal and stay alive for an unlikely playoff spot.

No. 13 Brigham Young at USC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

USC tailback Vavae Malepeai scores past UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake and defensive back Jelani Warren, right, in the first quarter at the Coliseum on Nov. 20. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Can BYU go 5-0 against the Pac-12 this year and make sure USC doesn’t go bowling? Probably.

California at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Chip Kelly’s hot seat has cooled a bit the last two weeks, but a loss to Cal could warm it right back up.