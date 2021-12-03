Photos: Clippers defeat Lakers in Battle of L.A.

Share
LeBron James was back on the court for the Lakers, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Clippers from taking a 119-115 win at Staples Center on Friday night.
Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Luis Sinco was courtside, and he captured many of the game’s biggest moments. Check out his photos here:
