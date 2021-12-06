Six things to know about death of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit

Medina Spirit trainer Bob Baffert. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

If you ask someone who knows little about horse racing to share the one name they know, it would be Baffert. His white hair and tinted glasses make him immediately recognizable and his outgoing personality is a plus. He’s also one of the most successful trainers in the game, having won the Kentucky Derby seven times. People like to take shots at the people on top, but that’s only one explanation. Recently, in a one-year period he had five medication violations, two of which were overturned and the pending Medina Spirit violation, which has made him a pariah, especially to those who oppose the sport. On Monday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called for his suspension from racing, something it has done before. Baffert actually has one of the best records when it comes to deaths the last three years with one horse dying when it was collided into by another and then Medina Spirit of a possible heart attack. By comparison, trainer Peter Miller, who just announced he was stepping back from training, has had six deaths in about a year. As for Baffert, he could ill afford something such as the death of Medina Spirit to happen, if for no other reason than perception.