2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout at Santa Anita

Medina Spirit, winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby, collapsed and died Monday morning while breezing at Santa Anita. No cause of death was announced, but the early indications are that it was a heart attack. A necropsy will be performed.

The 3-year-old colt was breezing around 7:45 a.m. when he collapsed around the finish line. He had just finished a five-furlong workout when he collapsed. The horse ambulance was brought out and he was taken off the track. The death was confirmed by the California Horse Racing Board.

“At the end of the breeze, he was slowing down at the wire,” said Dr. Jeff Blea, equine medical director for the CHRB. “Right after the wire, he looked odd, and you could see the horse stagger and then he just laid down past the wire. Track vets got to him right away, but he was already gone. These types of things are presumed to be cardio-vascular events.”

Advertisement

Medina Spirit has been at the center of the controversy surrounding trainer Bob Baffert since he tested positive after winning the Kentucky Derby for a legal medication, just not legal on race day. It has led to a lengthy battle over the source of the betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory, in the horse’s system.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has not charged Baffert or sought to overturn the win pending the results of blood and urine tests. On Friday, Baffert’s attorneys announced results have shown that betamethasone was administered through an ointment, for treatment of a rash, not through injection.

Medina Spirit won five of 10 lifetime races, including the Kentucky Derby and Awesome Again. His last race was at Del Mar when he finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.