Advertisement
Share
Sports

2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout at Santa Anita

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit crosses the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs
John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the Kentucky Derby on May 1 at Churchill Downs. Medina Spirit died while breezing Monday morning at Santa Anita.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Share

Medina Spirit, winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby, collapsed and died Monday morning while breezing at Santa Anita. No cause of death was announced, but the early indications are that it was a heart attack. A necropsy will be performed.

The 3-year-old colt was breezing around 7:45 a.m. when he collapsed around the finish line. He had just finished a five-furlong workout when he collapsed. The horse ambulance was brought out and he was taken off the track. The death was confirmed by the California Horse Racing Board.

“At the end of the breeze, he was slowing down at the wire,” said Dr. Jeff Blea, equine medical director for the CHRB. “Right after the wire, he looked odd, and you could see the horse stagger and then he just laid down past the wire. Track vets got to him right away, but he was already gone. These types of things are presumed to be cardio-vascular events.”

FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert watches workouts at Churchill Downs.

Sports

The last stand of Bob Baffert, horse racing’s most successful and embattled trainer

Bob Baffert has cultivated the story of a horse racing dynasty built from humble roots. He now faces scrutiny about short cuts he’s alleged to have taken.
Advertisement

Medina Spirit has been at the center of the controversy surrounding trainer Bob Baffert since he tested positive after winning the Kentucky Derby for a legal medication, just not legal on race day. It has led to a lengthy battle over the source of the betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory, in the horse’s system.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has not charged Baffert or sought to overturn the win pending the results of blood and urine tests. On Friday, Baffert’s attorneys announced results have shown that betamethasone was administered through an ointment, for treatment of a rash, not through injection.

Medina Spirit won five of 10 lifetime races, including the Kentucky Derby and Awesome Again. His last race was at Del Mar when he finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement