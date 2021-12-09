Sparks to open 2022 WNBA season vs. Candace Parker and champion Sky

The Sparks will open the 2022 WNBA season against the defending champion Chicago Sky and former L.A. star Candace Parker on May 6.

The 5 p.m. PST game in Chicago is the second of four on opening night. Indiana is at Washington to tip off the season at 4 p.m. PST, while the nightcaps are Las Vegas at Phoenix and Minnesota at Seattle. The next night the other four teams in the league will open their seasons.

The Sparks resume their season-opening trip May 8 against the Fever at noon PST in Indiana before traveling to Atlanta and Connecticut before their home opener on May 17 against the Minnesota Lynx at Crypto.Com Arena.

The WNBA has expanded the season to 36 games and will again feature the top teams in each conference playing July 26 in the Commissioner’s Cup for prize money. Each team will play 10 designated Cup games, five each at home and on the road against conference rivals, ending July 7.

The league’s 18th All-Star game will be played July 10 at a site to be determined. All-Star activities will take place the day before the game.

Broadcast providers for national games and streaming services will be announced at a later date, as will more details for the Commissioner’s Cup and All-Star game.

The WNBA resumes business on Jan. 15 when negotiations with free agents can begin. Free agents can sign contracts on Feb. 1.