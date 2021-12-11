Tai Lavatai runs for two touchdowns, Navy’s defense dominates in win over Army

Quarterback Tai Lavatai rushed for two touchdowns and Navy’s defense limited Army to 57-second-half yards and a season-low 232 overall in a 17-13 victory Saturday in a game played at the Meadowlands to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Navy (4-8) played a complete game, outgaining Army (8-4) on the ground and overall, controlling the clock and converting three big plays, two on fourth down, that led to all of its points.

The Midshipmen’s defense made the big play at the end, stopping Black Knights quarterback Christian Anderson a yard short at the Navy 46-yard line on fourth down with 91 seconds left.

Bijan Nichols added a 43-yard field goal for Navy, which struggled against a schedule that featured 11 bowl-bound teams. Navy ends the season with a rivalry victory, while Army will face Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Navy players rejoice in their 17-13 win over Army at the Meadowlands. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Anderson scored on a 56-yard run on Army’s fourth play from scrimmage and Cole Talley added field goals of 31 and 32 yards, all in the first half. The Black Knights’ four-game winning streak ended, and Army lost to Navy for only the second time in six games.

Army led 13-7 at the half with each team scoring touchdowns on the opening possessions.

Anderson opened the scoring with a 56-yard run on the fourth play from scrimmage. Lavatai capped an 11-play, 83-yard response by the Midshipmen, scoring on an eight-yard run in which fullback James Harris helped carry him the final three yards.

The Midshipmen took over in the second half, taking the kickoff and going 74 yards in 10 plays with Lavatai scoring from two yards out. The drive featured a 26-yard run by Chance Warren on fourth and four that got the ball to the two.

The late field goal by Nichols was set up by a fake punt on fourth and one from the Navy 34. Linebacker and leading tackler Diego Fagot took a direct snap, avoided a tackle and gained four yards. It was his first career carry.