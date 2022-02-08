Road closures coming to Inglewood with Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium

Beginning Friday, the streets of Inglewood surrounding SoFi Stadium will be shut down and routes altered in preparation for the Super Bowl.

According to the city of Inglewood, traffic around the stadium is expected to be similar to the congestion on a regular-season game day. Usually, most ticket holders arrive by bus or other high-occupancy vehicle such as passengers buses, which means fewer individual cars on the road.

To help lessen the event’s effect on local residents, the city said it will be heavily enforcing parking regulations in the neighborhoods surrounding the stadium.

If you’re not planning on going to the Super Bowl, it’s probably a good idea to steer clear of the area — especially on Sunday.

Selected streets will close Thursday, then more will be shut down on Sunday through the early morning Monday. Here are the details.

Feb. 10:

Yukon Avenue will be closed to the general public from Century Boulevard to Stadium Drive from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Stadium Drive will be closed to the general public from South Doty Avenue to the entrance of the Panhandle Lot from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.



Prairie Avenue will have fewer open lanes from Victory Street to Touchdown Drive from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Feb. 13:

Prairie Avenue’s northbound lanes will be closed from Century Boulevard to Arbor Vitae Street from 1 a.m. Sunday until Monday at 2 a.m. Also, its northbound lanes from W. 106th Street to Century Boulevard will be closed from 2 p.m. to Monday at 2 a.m.



Century Boulevard will have lane closures in both directions from Yukon Avenue to Airport Boulevard from 7 a.m. until Monday at 2 a.m.



98th Street will have its curb lane closed for about one block from Bellanca Avenue west from 7 a.m. to Monday at 2 a.m.

Pincay Drive will be closed from Prairie Avenue to Kareem Court from 1 a.m. Sunday until Monday at 2 a.m. During the same period, the eastbound lane of Prairie Avenue will be open only to local traffic from Kareem Court to Crenshaw Boulevard.



Kareem Court will be open only to rideshare vehicles from Manchester Avenue to Pincay Drive from 10 a.m. to Monday at 1 a.m.