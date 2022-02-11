Photos: Rams vs Bengals in dueling news conferences at Super Bowl media day

The Rams and Bengals faced off in dual news conferences Friday — sort of.

The Rams met with media members at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks while the Bengals held court in Westwood at UCLA.

It felt more like a sizzling summer afternoon than winter in early February, where both quarterbacks met the masses in shorts and sunglasses.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow speaks to reporters during Super Bowl media day at UCLA on Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

With the final hours leading up to the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in the wind, Coach Sean McVay summed up the theme to his players. “Do your last little preparation, but trust your preparation,” he said. “Trust your process. Trust yourself and your teammates. Understand that we have a little time until kickoff. It’s great to be a little excited about it, but just be in the moment.”

The Bengals ended their final practice with red-zone work before media day activities.

“Just trying to follow our routine the best we can in the season,” coach Zac Taylor said of their final workout. “That’s the routine our guys know. We finish with red zone and then we have about 50 hours until kickoff, and it’s mental from here.”

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at media day at UCLA. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Rams head coach Sean McVay, right, walks past receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during Super Bowl media day in Thousand Oaks. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase speaks during media day at UCLA. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth arrives with teammates for Super Bowl media day in Thousand Oaks. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor at media day. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. answers questions. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

A reporter records an interview at the Bengals camp. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Rams safety Eric Weddle. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Fans watch Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leave the practice field. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.